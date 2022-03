The prices of goods and services have reached another 40-year high as the war in Ukraine further stokes inflation in the US. Inflation surged again in February, increasing by 7.9% over the past 12 months to reach its highest level since January 1982, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Thursday. Gas prices also reached their highest recorded average of $4.31 per gallon on Thursday, with grocery prices following suit, hitting their highest increase since April 2020.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO