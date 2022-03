PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Help and prayers are what a Ukrainian teen is asking for the people of her country. Dasha Zhykharskaya, 17, is the niece of a Peters Township couple who’s been talking to KDKA’s Amy Wadas since Monday. She and her family fled Kyiv to find safety. Zhykharskaya spoke to KDKA-TV over FaceTime on Tuesday from the flat where her family fled to in Lviv, Ukraine. (Photo Credit: KDKA) She said it’s scary not knowing what’s going to happen to her country or if she’ll ever return to Kyiv, the city she calls home. “I don’t want to leave my country. I do...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO