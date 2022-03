A player who has significant ties to the state of Utah and the BYU basketball program has reportedly entered the transfer portal for the second time in two years. On Monday, Verbal Commits reported that Cincinnati Bearcats sophomore guard Mike Saunders Jr., who played his high school ball at Utah’s Wasatch Academy, has entered the portal again after doing so last spring before he decided to return to Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO