Good evening and welcome to “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” Yesterday morning, Joe Biden’s secretary of state, a man called Tony Blinken, went on to the Sunday show over at CBS News to announce new policy toward Russia. Going forward, Blinken explained, the Biden administration will use Poland as a cutout to send fighter jets to the government of Ukraine. Those jets will be used to fight the Russian military. Blinken announced this in a calm, even tone that suggested this was conventional procedure, business as usual, nothing to worry about, just another weekend at the State Department. But in fact, it’s not typical. It’s a very big step. It could turn out to be a pivot point in history and for that reason, we want you to know entire exchange.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO