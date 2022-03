As part of an unusual drive to help Ukrainians, a Long Island gun shop will be sending dozens of rifles overseas to help in the fight against the Russian invasion. The gun shop in Franklin Square collected 60 rifles in all, as part of the unorthodox and somewhat controversial effort to aid and arm Ukraine. And while initially there were many questions regarding how Ukrainians would actually get the guns, it appears that the weapons could make it to the front lines in a couple of weeks.

FRANKLIN SQUARE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO