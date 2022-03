Just last week, Drake came out with guns blazing by sharing an insane stack of Panini Flawless metal cases that’s worth around $200,000. The purpose of this wicked purchase is to land one of the five Triple Logoman cards found in this set, with the LeBron James pull being the rapper’s preferred pull. Well, after opening that stack and moving on to another batch of Flawless metal cases, Drake did end up with a Logoman, but not the one he expected to get.

NBA ・ 18 HOURS AGO