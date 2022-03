Hundreds of unaccompanied foreign minors in the migrant hub of Cyprus, one of the smallest EU member states, have tales of misery to tell in their struggle to start a new life. - Children fled conflict - Many of the camp's unaccompanied minors, currently numbering 275, fled Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Somalia as teenagers in search of a better life or to escape forced enrolment in the restive countries' militias.

IMMIGRATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO