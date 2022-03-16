ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky State Police Charges Carter Co. Man With Child Sexual Exploitation Offenses

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37vziH_0egU4iSO00
Kentucky State Police Charges Carter Co. ManSCDN Graphics Department

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch located and arrested Larry David Lewis, 37, on charges related to a child sexual abuse material investigation.

Lewis was interviewed and arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect distributing sexually explicit images online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant off of US-60, on March 15, 2022. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Lewis is currently charged with twelve counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of twelve in a sexual performance. This charge is a Class-C felony punishable by five to ten years in prison. Lewis was also charged with one count of possessing matter portraying a minor over the age of twelve in a sexual performance. This charge is a class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison. Lewis was lodged in the Carter County Detention Center.

Comments / 0

Related
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police Seeking Public's Assistance in Identifying Suspects

kentucky State Police Seeking Public's Assistance in Identifying SuspectsKentucky State Police. Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 are currently investigating the theft of a credit card and the fraudulent use of that card after it was stolen. Through the investigation, it was determined that the stolen credit card was used at multiple businesses in Marshall and McCracken Counties.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police: 3 People Shot in One House

Kentucky State Police: 3 People Shot in One HouseSCDN Graphics Department. The Kentucky State Police regarding a shooting in the Stopover community of Pike County. Kentucky State Police troopers and investigators responded to a residence on Widows Branch Road where they discovered three subjects had been shot.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police Searching for Escaped Marshall County Inmate

Kentucky State Police Searching for Escaped Marshall County InmateKentucky State Police. Troopers with Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 are currently searching for a Marshall County inmate who escaped the detention facility. Gregory S. Sullivan described as a 38-year-old white male, approximately 5' 5" tall and weighing approximately 158 pounds with green eyes and brown hair, was last seen at the Marshall County Detention Center.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police Searching For Missing Juvenile

Kentucky State Police Searching For Missing JuvenileKentucky State Police. Kentucky State Police are asking for public assistance in attempting to locate 15 -year-old Cody Reynolds, of Albany, KY. Cody is a 5’10 ” 215 pound, white male, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
ALBANY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry David
SCDNReports

High-Speed Pursuit of Stolen Porsche Yields Arrest of Convicted Felon, Guns, Drugs in Indiana State

High-Speed Pursuit of Stolen Porsche Yields Arrest of Convicted Felon, Guns, Drugs in Indiana StateIndiana State Police. The Lake County Sheriff’s Highway Interdiction Team attempted to make a traffic stop on I-65 near the Jasper County line. A 2017 Porsche reported stolen out of Chicago had been following another vehicle too closely. As the officers attempted to make a traffic stop, the Porsche accelerated heading southbound on I-65.
JASPER COUNTY, IN
SCDNReports

High Speed Chase in Indiana ends with Arrest

Arrested after high speed chaseIndiana State Police. A man who had recently threatened to shoot law enforcement was arrested after being involved in a high-speed chase with the mother of his child, said Crawford County Sheriff Jeff Howell. Thomas Kenley, 43, McWillams School Road, Taswell, was arrested.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IN
SCDNReports

Indiana State Police: Mitchell Man Arrested for Neglect After ISP Locates Meth

Indiana State Police: Mitchell Man ArrestedSCDN Graphics Department. Indiana State Police Sgt. Greg Day of the Bloomington District A.C.E.S. was contacted by Mitchell School Resource Officer Rob German. Officer German had obtained information that Ky Grubb (32 years old of Mitchell) was reportedly in possession of methamphetamine at the camper where he was residing. Furthermore, juvenile children were allegedly able to access the drugs.
MITCHELL, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Exploitation#Child Molestation#Kentucky State Police#Sexual Exploitation#Ksp
SCDNReports

Fort Branch Man Arrested for Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon

Fort Branch Man Arrested for Intimidation with a Deadly WeaponIndiana State Police. Indiana State Police, Fort Branch Police, and Gibson County Sheriff’s Office responded to 205 West John Street in Fort Branch after Robert Crawford, 62, allegedly pointed a handgun at two neighbors. When officers arrived, they located Crawford in the alley near the neighbor’s residence.
FORT BRANCH, IN
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Fire in Harlan County

Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Fire in Harlan CountySCDN Graphics Department. On March 15, 2022, at approximately 10:15 p.m. Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a 911 call about a structure fire on Bank Road in the Coldiron community of Harlan County. Troopers Keith Lowe and Logan Miracle responded to the scene along with Sunshine and Wallins Fire Departments.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SCDNReports

Indiana Detectives Investigating After Motorist Shot

Indiana Detectives Investigating After Motorist ShotMGN. The Indiana State Police responded to reports of a vehicle being shot at on I-70 westbound at the 89.6-mile marker, which is between I-465 and Post Road. Upon arrival, a 21-year-old adult female from Grant County was located inside of that vehicle with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
INDIANA STATE
SCDNReports

Child Targeted with Racist Taunts

Officers investigated a child targeted with racist taunts and another incident at Speedway. We hit the highlights of the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. A driver gave into road rage at 7th and Court Streets and ended up with a citation. An officer cited the driver for squealing tires...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
115K+
Followers
5K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy