Kentucky State Police Charges Carter Co. Man With Child Sexual Exploitation Offenses

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch located and arrested Larry David Lewis, 37, on charges related to a child sexual abuse material investigation.

Lewis was interviewed and arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect distributing sexually explicit images online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant off of US-60, on March 15, 2022. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Lewis is currently charged with twelve counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of twelve in a sexual performance. This charge is a Class-C felony punishable by five to ten years in prison. Lewis was also charged with one count of possessing matter portraying a minor over the age of twelve in a sexual performance. This charge is a class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison. Lewis was lodged in the Carter County Detention Center.