NFL

Miss Ted Lasso Like Me? This 15 Minutes Is The Best In A New Interview.

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTed Lasso has captivated many. Hilarity, humility and some fun lesson...

kzok.iheart.com

BGR.com

5 streaming tricks that Netflix never told you about

In terms of ease of use as well as its staggeringly massive library of content, Netflix is in a streaming category all its own. Opening a Netflix account gets you tons of third-party content as well as Netflix original series and films, like the just-released The Adam Project, which you can’t get anywhere else. And which are available to enjoy at the touch of a button, across pretty much any device from TVs to phones, tablets, and computers.
TV SHOWS
Kansas City Star

Is Juno Temple Returning for ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3?

Back to the field! Following Ted Lasso‘s immediate success on Apple TV+, the anticipation for season 3 was quite strong as the previous season wrapped in October 2021. Ahead of the show winning four awards at the 2021 Emmys, producer and star Jason Sudeikis revealed what an honor it was to receive so much love in response to their hard work.
TV SERIES
#American Football
People

Hannah Waddingham Addresses Ukraine War as Ted Lasso Wins at Critics Choice Awards

It's official: Ted Lasso is this year's best comedy series, according to the critics. The show won the big award on Sunday evening at the 27th Annual Critics' Choice Awards. The Apple TV+ series beat out fellow nominees The Great, Hacks, Insecure, Only Murders in the Building, The Other Two, Reservation Dogs and What We Do in the Shadows.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

How to Skip or Get Rid of Ads on Hulu Entirely

One of the best parts of streaming is total control over your viewing experience. Gone are the days of scrolling through your cable guide and catching the final 30 minutes of a movie, only to start again from the beginning immediately after. Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and company have blown customers’ viewing options wide open, but there’s unfortunately one cable mainstay that has continued into the streaming era: commercials.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
Apple Insider

Apple TV+ hit 'Ted Lasso' season 3 begins filming

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Fans are celebrating asApple TV+ sleeper hit "Ted Lasso" begins filming its third season on location in London on Monday.
TV & VIDEOS
Apple Insider

South by Southwest features a transatlantic 'Ted Lasso' talk

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — At the annual SXSW expo, Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, and Brendan Hunt talked about "Ted Lasso" Season 2 — and what to expect from Season 3 — from the set of the show.
TV SERIES
iheart.com

Jennifer Lopez Shares Jaw-Dropping New Photos

The photos, seemingly from a Dolce & Gabbana photoshoot, feature David Gandy alongside Jlo. The first photo sees Jlo in all Dolce & Gabbana jewelry, from her earrings to her necklace - with extravagant black lingerie and sunglasses to match. Also included in the photos is more of a "business" look, with Jlo donning a black blazer and what looks to be prescription eyeglasses.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

The origin of "Ted Lasso"

Audiences seem to love “Ted Lasso,” but getting the show made was not easy for creators Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly. When asked how studios received their pitch, Hunt deadpanned, “What’s the opposite of a bidding war?” https://cbsn.ws/3KXsc1B.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Ted Lasso’: Brendan Hunt Teases Origin Stories In Season 3 During Daylight Savings Time-Hit SXSW Panel

Click here to read the full article. Jason Sudeikis, star and co-creator of Ted Lasso, asked “How’s it going?” when he joined a SXSW panel on the Apple comedy virtually to a room of laughter. It had not been going particularly smoothly. The cast and crew of the football series, who were joining the panel session from London, where they are shooting the third season, were thrown off by the fact that Austin, Texas, moved its clocks forward an hour over the weekend, something that doesn’t happen in the UK until the end of the month. Sudeikis was joined by co-creator Brendan...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Netflix viewers furious as site makes another change to subscriptions

Just weeks after announcing a huge price hike for users, Netflix bosses have revealed plans to start cracking down on password sharing among watchers - and customers are not taking it well. The streamer has said that while in the past it has encouraged account sharing among its 222 million...
TV & VIDEOS
TechCrunch

HBO Max and Discovery+ will be combined into one service following merger

What that solution will look like, more specifically, is less clear. “So right out of the gate, we’re working on getting the bundling approach ready, maybe a single sign-on, maybe ingesting content sort of into the other product, etc., so that we can start to get some benefits early on,” Wiedenfels said during his presentation at Deutsche Bank’s 30th Annual Media, Internet, & Telecom Conference on Monday.
BUSINESS

