NFL

Marcus Maye recovering from Achilles injury but facing possible DUI suspension

By John Sigler
 2 days ago
Well this puts a dampener on things. The New Orleans Saints are going to get a good player once Marcus Maye is medically cleared from his Nov. 2021 Achilles injury; NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill reports that the expectation is Maye will be ready to go in training camp. Maye agreed to sign a three-year contract valued at up to $28.5 million with New Orleans once he becomes a free agent on Wednesday, March 16 at the start of the new NFL fiscal year.

Unfortunately, health is only half of the issues with Maye’s availability. Maye is also facing potential NFL discipline stemming from a Feb. 2021 arrest in Florida, in which he was charged with driving under the influence. Six weeks later he was charged with driving with a suspended license. Court proceedings have been slow, with his latest appearance rescheduled for June 1.

The precedent for a DUI-related suspension suggests Maye could be suspended two or three games during the 2022 season, as was the case for Saints wide receiver Deonte Harty in 2021 (who missed three games) and defensive back P.J. Williams in 2019 (who missed two). These suspensions are typically not handed out until the court hands down its judgment, so it may take a while to clear up. That’s disappointing, but hopefully the 29-year-old learned from the experience and will avoid finding trouble moving forwards.

