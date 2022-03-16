Woman transported to hospital following structure fire in Marina

MARINA, Calif. (KION) Multiple crews in Marina responded to a large structure fire at the Marina Del Mar Mobile Homes on Crescent Avenue.

The street was blocked off from Reservation Road to Hillcrest Avenue. Marina Fire Department said they responded to a call about black smoke at around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The fire department said a woman was transported to the hospital after being found on the floor of the burning home. The other person inside the house was found unhurt.

The fire was contained. No word yet on the cause of the fire.

