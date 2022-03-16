Bronx shooting leaves 1 man dead, twin brother injured



A 30-year-old man was killed and his twin brother wounded in a shooting in the Bronx on Tuesday night, police said.

Derrick Owens was blasted in the chest outside his own apartment building on East 161s Street near Morris Avenue in Concourse Village just before 7:30 p.m., cops said.

He was taken to Lincoln Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

His twin brother — who was shot in the leg — went to the same hospital in stable condition, cops said.

Police are at the scene of a double shooting near 281 E 161st St in the Melrose neighborhood of the Bronx on March 15, 2022.William MillerPolice officers and detectives stand near the crime scene where one man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in the Bronx on March 15, 2022.William Miller

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were unclear Wednesday morning.

No arrests were immediately made.