Seymour, IN

Twenty-Year Old Driver and Three Teens Injured in Crash

 5 days ago

Twenty-Year Old Driver and Three Teens Injured in Crash

The Indiana State Police began investigating a single vehicle crash near Seymour, Indiana that resulted in all four occupants being injured.  Two of the occupants were airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital with serious and possible life threatening injuries.

At approximately 4:30 pm today, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post and Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single vehicle crash in the 6600 Block of North County Road 760 East, just north of Seymour in Jackson County, Indiana.

The initial investigation by Troopers with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team indicated that a silver 2012 Hyundai passenger car, being driven by Dakota S. Mott, age 20, Seymour, Indiana, was traveling southbound on County Road 760 East.  For an unknown reason, Mott lost control of the vehicle.  The vehicle left the west side of the roadway before rolling multiple times and coming to a stop.  As a result of the vehicle rolling, three passengers in the vehicle, Isaiah Bogard, age 15, Kathryn Roy, age 17, and Zackery Stout, age 18, all of Seymour, Indiana were ejected from the vehicle. 

Mott was transported to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, Indiana for treatment of her injuries.  Bogard was flown to an Indianapolis area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.  Roy was flown to an Indianapolis area hospital with serious injuries.  Stout was transported by ambulance to an Indianapolis area hospital with serious injuries.        

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs played a roll in the crash.  Investigators believe that speed was a factor in the crash.  The investigation is ongoing. 

The families of all the victims have been notified.

Troopers with the Indiana State Police were assisted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Jackson County EMS, Redding Township Fire Department, Stat Flight Medical Helicopter, and Hampton Towing.

