Owensboro, KY

ROMP announces complete lineup

By Freddie Bourne Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago
The lineup for the 19th annual ROMP Festival is complete.

Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, Leftover Salmon, Steep Canyon Rangers, Dan Tyminski Band and The SteelDrivers are among the headliners, along with the Punch Brothers, The Del McCoury Band and Rhiannon Giddens.

The four-day celebration of bluegrass and roots music, which includes local artists and a number of food vendors, will return June 22-25 at Yellow Creek Park.

The festival returns to the summer for the first time since 2019. It was canceled because of the COVID pandemic in 2020 and was held in September last year.

“The festival has been in the last weekend of June for a reason, and it’s good to get back to those reasons,” said Chris Joslin, executive director of the festival and the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum. “(For) so many people, it’s a part of their summer vacation planning, so it’s definitely more conducive to families. We’re glad to be back in June this year.”

“I feel great about it,” said Carly Smith, the festival and museum’s marketing director. “We’re a family-friendly festival, so by returning to June, it opens it up for kids to attend.”

The main stage performances start Thursday, June 23 with Punch Brothers, Leftover Salmon, Dan Tyminski Band, The Gibson Brothers and The Quebe Sisters.

The Del McCoury Band, Rhiannon Giddens, We Banjo 3, Cole Chaney & Wolfpen Branch, East Nash Grass and the band contest winner will perform Friday, June 24.

The final day of the festival, Saturday, June 25, will feature Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, Tommy Emmanuel, Steep Canyon Rangers, The SteelDrivers, Lindsay Lou, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys and Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road.

Patrons can also watch performers rock out on the Jagoe Homes After Party Stage, with Brennen Leigh and Theo & Brenna Band hitting the stage Wednesday, June 22, followed by Hackensaw Boys and Dark Moon Hollow on Thursday, June 23, Wolfpen Branch and the band contest winner on Friday, June 24, and Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley will conclude the performances Saturday, June 25.

Joslin is keen on showcasing diverse acts that patrons can enjoy and help keep the festival “fresh.”

“The great thing about bluegrass music today is that it’s really, stylistically, it’s on a bit of a spectrum,” Joslin said. “Everything from … really traditional, young bands, to jam bands and really everything in between. There’s a lot to choose from, and that’s really in our favor, (because) there are so many artists, and they don’t all sound the same.”

Joslin is looking forward to having a large number of volunteers back for the event. Smith said the timing of the festival allows people to come back that may not have had the chance to help out last year.

“We’re looking forward to being staffed in that regard, because we love working with our volunteers,” Joslin said. “I think that’s part of the secret to our success is the volunteers.”

“We’ve historically had a lot of teachers involved in volunteering at ROMP,” Smith said, “so, obviously, that opens that pool of volunteers up more for us.”

While some activities were paused last year due to COVID concerns, this year will see the return of the artist workshops, while also adding a jam tent and area where musicians can show up and make music together. A handful of artists will perform smaller, unplugged sessions on the Owensboro Health Lobby Stage at the Hall of Fame facility.

“We want to make it easy for folks to go from the festival site to come downtown to the Hall of Fame, maybe grab lunch one day while they’re down here as well, and experience the rest of Owensboro for the folks who are coming from out of town,” Joslin said.

As of Tuesday, Joslin said that sales have been tracking well. He hopes the lineup will entice more people to attend.

“Only time will tell, but I think people will really be energized by this lineup,” Joslin said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we’re fully back to pre-pandemic levels.”

Even with the new additions, Joslin is looking forward to bringing ROMP back to familiarity.

“This year’s ROMP is going to feel like what we’re accustomed to pre-pandemic, just in terms of how we’re able to operate,” Joslin said. “We’re really excited about it.”

Tickets are on sale at rompfest.com, which include four-day, single-day and VIP options. Camping passes with onsite tent and RV camping passes are also available. Children 12 and under are free.

Ticket prices will increase on March 28.

For more information about the festival and the lineup, visit rompfest.com.

