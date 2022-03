NEW YORK – There were times when Bob Arum and his matchmakers were worried Miguel Cotto wouldn’t develop into what he became. Troublesome moments along the way could’ve prevented a then-unbeaten Cotto from becoming the great gate attraction he was at Madison Square Garden. There was the time DeMarcus “Chop Chop” Corley wobbled Cotto early in the third round of a fight Cotto won by fifth-round technical knockout in February 2005, which directly led to the Puerto Rican icon headlining at The Garden for the first time in June 2005.

