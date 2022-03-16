ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Police: Runaway teen helps officers track down suspected sex trafficker

By Mary Jane Belleza
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p1uGP_0egTys9K00

A man accused of sex trafficking a minor is now in custody after police say they received a tip from the National Children for Missing and Exploited Children about a sexual assault victim.


It only took three days for officers to find who they were looking for and arrest him.

In an arrest report obtained by 8 News Now, Branden Range, 25, is accused of trafficking a young person through a well-known prostitution website.

Undercover police contacted the victim and agreed to meet at a local retail store on Maryland Parkway and Flamingo.

The victim told police she ran away from home. Meanwhile, police say the victim was involved in a prostitution ring for several years and met Range in California.


Last week, investigators say undercover officers reached out to Range posing as a prostitute.

The next day detectives learned Range would be at Bally’s resort and casino, where an undercover operation took place.

He reportedly told an undercover officer, that he would assist her as a prostitute and provide her with transportation, housing, and drugs.


Shortly after the meet-up police took Range into custody, he is also facing firearm and drug charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

Police seek help identifying shooting suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Las Vegas police seek help in identifying a shooting suspect. Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male in his late 20s. The incident occurred on Mar. 18 at approximately 1:52 a.m. in the 3000 block of South Valley View Boulevard. Police responded to a reported shooting, in which one individual suffered […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
8 News Now

5-year-old killed in ATV accident in Mojave County

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz (KLAS)— A 5-year-old boy was killed in an ATV accident in Lake Havasu City, according to the Mojave County Sherrif’s Office. On Saturday, around 1:49 p.m. police, along with the Desert Hills Fire Department, responded to calls of an all-terrain vehicle crash on the 7500 block of N Sky View Dr. […]
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Trafficking#Police#Prostitution#Bally#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
8 News Now

Las Vegas DUI Blitz results in 27 arrests

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— According to Las Vegas Metro police, a Saturday evening DUI Blitz resulted in 27 impaired driver arrests. The effort was coordinated by RAID, DUI Strike Team, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Out of 124 vehicle stops, 27 arrests were made.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Desert Oasis parents concerned over violence

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— On Friday, in a note to parents, the Desert Oasis high school said there was no threat made to students or staff. Last week the high school was put on lockdown two days in a row for separate incidents. The first, happened last Wednesday when a gun was reported on campus.A student […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy