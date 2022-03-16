Police: Runaway teen helps officers track down suspected sex trafficker

A man accused of sex trafficking a minor is now in custody after police say they received a tip from the National Children for Missing and Exploited Children about a sexual assault victim.



It only took three days for officers to find who they were looking for and arrest him.

In an arrest report obtained by 8 News Now, Branden Range, 25, is accused of trafficking a young person through a well-known prostitution website.

Undercover police contacted the victim and agreed to meet at a local retail store on Maryland Parkway and Flamingo.



The victim told police she ran away from home. Meanwhile, police say the victim was involved in a prostitution ring for several years and met Range in California.



Last week, investigators say undercover officers reached out to Range posing as a prostitute.



The next day detectives learned Range would be at Bally’s resort and casino, where an undercover operation took place.



He reportedly told an undercover officer, that he would assist her as a prostitute and provide her with transportation, housing, and drugs.



Shortly after the meet-up police took Range into custody, he is also facing firearm and drug charges.

