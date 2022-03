It all comes down to security. Microchip technology doesn't extend to purchases made online -- even if you have a card that includes it already. Most experts suggest using credit cards for your online purchases, especially if you're choosing between credit and debit. While the risk of fraud is always lurking in the background, credit cards come with additional protections that debit cards simply lack. Here's what we mean:

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 7 DAYS AGO