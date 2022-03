Oil prices are rising again, and there could continue to be big swings in both directions as the world deals with potential oil shortages. "The range of outcomes in any given two-week period is wide. We went from $90 to $130 per barrel in a month. We went from $125 to $95 in a week, and that is going to be the normal type of volatility," said one chief investment officer.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 HOURS AGO