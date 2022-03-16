Mom of 3-year-old boy who died in home fire says thieves broke into locked shed, stole items

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A grieving mother is dealing with even more loss after things that belonged to her late son were stolen.



4-year-old son Kaden Meacham died after a fire in his mobile home the morning of December 6th. His mom Rhiannon Meacham was able to make it out but he did not. Kaden later died at the hospital.



“I don’t know what else could be taken from me I’ve lost my son, my dogs, my home, everything that I own,” said Rhiannon Meacham.



Meacham had just finished moving everything that she could save from the fire into her shed from her storage unit on Wednesday night but the next day her lock was cut and the shed was ransacked.



Items that belonged to her precious 3-year-old son Kaden or items that reminded her of him were stolen.

“Anything that Kaden touched I would like to keep and get back because it does mean something to me,” she said.



Surveillance video from her neighbor showed people walking out of her property and her neighbor also tried following them but was not able to stop them.



“This is the worst possible pain, it feels like I was sentenced to an eternity of misery,” she said.



Meachem showed 8 News Now what was left of her charred mobile home. She was still coming across items that belonged to her son.



Which is why the thought of people taking the bare minimum of what she was able to save from that fire is unfathomable for her.



Fire officials deemed the fire to be accidental. Meacham said surveillance video showed her, Kaden was playing with a torch right before the fire started.



She is working on a police report but first needs to list out everything that was stolen.

The Meacham family has started a GoFundMe account to help Rhiannon with expenses.

