ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philpot, KY

Lions Club Fair returning in July

By Keith Lawrence Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago

The Daviess County Lions Club Fair will return July 20-23 for the first time since 2019.

And it will celebrate its 50th anniversary at the fairgrounds in Philpot.

The fair was canceled in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic hit and again last year because the pandemic wasn’t over.

But now that the number of COVID-19 cases continues to drop, Joan Hayden, a member of the fair board, said it will be returning.

“We’re going to make it bigger and better,” she said. “The last two years have been devastating for us. The fair is our main source of income.”

The schedule is still being finalized, but there won’t be a shortage of entertainment options.

“We’re having monster trucks on Thursday,” Hayden said, “and truck and tractor pulls on Saturday, along with fireworks.”

For the past two years, the county fair was replaced by an Ag Fair to show livestock and judge fruits and vegetables.

More from this section

But that didn’t bring out the crowds the fair did.

In 2019, Hayden said, the fair made about $15,000, which was donated to local eye care and homeless shelters.

The Lions Club Fair dates back to the summer of 1959 when the club sponsored its first county fair at the old Colonial Riding Stables two miles east of Thruston on Kentucky 1389.

Later, the fair moved to the Happy Go Lucky Ranch and then Ellis Speedway.

In 1972, it moved into its current home in Philpot.

And the half-century mark at that location is something to celebrate, Hayden said.

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

As Mariupol hangs on, the extent of the horror not yet known

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Mariupol’s defenders held out Monday against Russian demands that they surrender, the number of bodies in the rubble of the bombarded and encircled Ukrainian city remained shrouded in uncertainty, the full extent of the horror not yet known. With communications crippled, movement restricted...
EUROPE
CNN

Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized 'after experiencing flu-like symptoms'

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC, on Friday evening "after experiencing flu-like symptoms," the court's public information office said Sunday evening, but he does not have Covid-19. "It is not COVID related. The Justice does not have COVID," a spokesperson for the Supreme Court said.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

GOP sounds alarm bells over Greitens allegations

Republicans are sounding alarm bells over GOP Senate candidate Eric Greitens after the former Missouri governor's ex-wife accused him of abusing her and their children while they were married. The detailed allegations are fueling a spike in GOP anxiety over his candidacy, with national Republicans distancing themselves from Greitens and...
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Biden warns US companies of potential Russian cyberattacks

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — President Joe Biden is urging U.S. companies to make sure their digital doors are locked tight because of “evolving intelligence” that Russia is considering launching cyberattacks against critical infrastructure targets as the war in Ukraine continues. Biden’s top cybersecurity aide, Anne Neuberger, expressed...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
Daviess County, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Daviess County, KY
Government
City
Philpot, KY
County
Daviess County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Society
Daviess County, KY
Health
The Hill

What to know about the search for 132 passengers in China airline crash

Search efforts are ongoing following a China Eastern Airlines flight that crashed in the southern province of Guangxi on Monday. It remains unknown if there are any survivors. The flight was a Boeing 737-800 aircraft and carried 132 people, comprising 123 passengers and nine crew members. It took off shortly after 1 p.m. local time. It was scheduled to land just after 3 p.m., but air traffic controllers lost contact with the plane around 2:15 p.m., according to USA Today.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Vegetables#Homeless Shelters#The Fair Board#An Ag Fair#The Lions Club Fair
The Hill

SEC proposes long-awaited rules on companies' emissions, climate risk

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposed rules Monday that would force publicly traded companies to reveal the ways climate change could threaten their businesses and their own contributions to global warming. The SEC voted 3-1 Monday to propose long-awaited standards for how businesses traded on the stock market must...
ECONOMY
The Hill

Apple users experiencing massive outage

A wide range of Apple products experienced outages on Monday, from iCloud products to the app store and Apple Music. Apple's system status page reported 23 current outages as of Monday afternoon, including products like Calendar, Drive, Keychain, Mail, Find My and Maps. The company noted that users may experience...
TECHNOLOGY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
4K+
Followers
263
Post
490K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy