Lions Club Fair returning in July

The Daviess County Lions Club Fair will return July 20-23 for the first time since 2019.

And it will celebrate its 50th anniversary at the fairgrounds in Philpot.

The fair was canceled in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic hit and again last year because the pandemic wasn’t over.

But now that the number of COVID-19 cases continues to drop, Joan Hayden, a member of the fair board, said it will be returning.

“We’re going to make it bigger and better,” she said. “The last two years have been devastating for us. The fair is our main source of income.”

The schedule is still being finalized, but there won’t be a shortage of entertainment options.

“We’re having monster trucks on Thursday,” Hayden said, “and truck and tractor pulls on Saturday, along with fireworks.”

For the past two years, the county fair was replaced by an Ag Fair to show livestock and judge fruits and vegetables.

But that didn’t bring out the crowds the fair did.

In 2019, Hayden said, the fair made about $15,000, which was donated to local eye care and homeless shelters.

The Lions Club Fair dates back to the summer of 1959 when the club sponsored its first county fair at the old Colonial Riding Stables two miles east of Thruston on Kentucky 1389.

Later, the fair moved to the Happy Go Lucky Ranch and then Ellis Speedway.

In 1972, it moved into its current home in Philpot.

And the half-century mark at that location is something to celebrate, Hayden said.

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com