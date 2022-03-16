ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City Royals All-Star Whit Merrifield on the MLB labor negotiations

Wichita Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoyals All-Star infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield served as the...

Wichita Eagle

What Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman said about MLB lockout, downtown ballpark

Kansas City Royals chairman and CEO John Sherman seemingly still likes to look at himself as another longtime Royals fan. He’s also abundantly aware that he’s a fan who currently has more say in the fate of the franchise than anyone else who’s ever sat in a seat at Kauffman Stadium with emotions riding on every pitch.
Wichita Eagle

It’s all about making strides for Kansas City Royals pitcher Jackson Kowar

The most important number for Kansas City Royals pitcher Jackson Kowar after his first Cactus League outing on Sunday was zero. As in he allowed zero walks. Kowar, a former first-round draft pick in 2018 who made his major-league debut last season, showed off a blazing fastball that reached 98 mph in the first inning, and he registered four strikeouts in two innings.
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers: Dustin May Transferred to 60-Day Injury List

View the original article to see embedded media. The Dodgers have plenty of talented, young arms. Dustin May is right near the top of the list. May owns a 2.84 ERA in 19 starts over the last three seasons, but is currently recovering from Tommy John surgery. During the lockout,...
Wichita Eagle

Here is the Kansas City Royals’ revised 2022 MLB schedule, with game times

The Kansas City Royals have a new schedule for the 2022 season following the end of the owners’ lockout earlier this month. Opening Day for the Royals is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. Thursday, April 7 against the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. The Royals were originally...
