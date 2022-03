SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has created a task force to bring mental health awareness to the greater Spokane community. "This isn't my wheelhouse. I'm not an expert on mental health," Mayor Woodward said. "But, I know my mental health has suffered during the pandemic, just like everyone's. By bringing the experts together so that number one, we can increase awareness about the mental health services and resources that we have here that people just don't know about. So there's an awareness campaign component to that. And also reducing the stigma associated with mental health."

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO