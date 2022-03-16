ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarlet Nation Podcast: Rutgers vs Notre Dame Preview

By John Otterstedt
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGame day as arrived, and the Scarlet Knights will soon be taking on the Irish of...

