Scarlet Nation Podcast: Rutgers vs Notre Dame Preview

Notre Dame +8 (-110) | Texas Tech -8 (-110) Odds courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook. Notre Dame feels in over their head here. The Fighting Irish have done well to reach the Round of 32, but many believe they should not have made the tournament to begin with. A narrow double-overtime victory over #11 Rutgers in the First Four led to a matchup with reeling #6 Alabama, but #3 Texas Tech feels like a different level compared to the two previous opponents. The Red Raiders have the top-ranked defense in the nation and hung 97 points on first-round opponent #14 Montana State. Texas Tech will be able to handle Notre Dame with ease if they can operate at just a fraction of the efficiency they had in their opening game.

