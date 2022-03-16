Ukrainian refugees seeking asylum go to southern border

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While some Ukrainian refugees are able to use visas to relocate to the United States, many others are heading to the southern border where they will seek asylum.

Experts said a large number of refugees should be expected within the next few days. An agent will decide on a case-by-case basis who to let into the country.

For those trying to get to Northern California, they might have to stay with family or find a program that will find them housing.

“There are a lot of refugees from what I heard from people,” said Regina Jacobson, an immigration attorney.

More than 2 million refugees have fled Ukraine because of the war. Those with visas can stay with relatives in the U.S., but without a visa, their options are slim.

“All these people that are in Mexico right now attempting to surrender to seek asylum, none of them have U.S. visas, and basically, they do understand that they’re not likely to get one. So, they are running for their life,” Jacobson said.

Some refugees, like Sofia, have family waiting for them in places like Sacramento and Stockton, but without a visa, they weren’t being allowed across the border until this week.

“So, the latest that I got today from actual refugees is that Customs Border Protections in San Ysidro, which is the border with San Diego, opened up a border on foot, which had been shut down ever since COVID. And they opened it up only for Ukrainian nationals,” Jacobson said.

Many Ukrainians will be let in through Mexico, but because of Title 42, which gives agents the power to turn people away, some will likely not receive asylum.

“I actually have a client right now from St. Petersburg. She went to the anti-war protests in St. Petersburg. She was being detained, threatened. She’s attempted to surrender now four or five times,” Jacobson said. And she’s rejected at this point. So, she’s trying again to just approach San Ysidro foot patrol, but the officer told her that it’s only open for Ukrainians.”

Those from Belarus, Poland and Russia are still searching for answers and a safe place to call home.

Once asylum seekers make it into the U.S., they get a sponsor and are given a valid parole status for one year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.