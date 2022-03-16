ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Ukrainian refugees seeking asylum go to southern border

By Jose Fabian, Zach Boetto
FOX40
FOX40
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IJ1d4_0egTvD5000

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While some Ukrainian refugees are able to use visas to relocate to the United States, many others are heading to the southern border where they will seek asylum.

Experts said a large number of refugees should be expected within the next few days. An agent will decide on a case-by-case basis who to let into the country.

For those trying to get to Northern California, they might have to stay with family or find a program that will find them housing.

“There are a lot of refugees from what I heard from people,” said Regina Jacobson, an immigration attorney.

More than 2 million refugees have fled Ukraine because of the war. Those with visas can stay with relatives in the U.S., but without a visa, their options are slim.

Fox cameraman killed amid attack in Ukraine

“All these people that are in Mexico right now attempting to surrender to seek asylum, none of them have U.S. visas, and basically, they do understand that they’re not likely to get one. So, they are running for their life,” Jacobson said.

Some refugees, like Sofia, have family waiting for them in places like Sacramento and Stockton, but without a visa, they weren’t being allowed across the border until this week.

“So, the latest that I got today from actual refugees is that Customs Border Protections in San Ysidro, which is the border with San Diego, opened up a border on foot, which had been shut down ever since COVID. And they opened it up only for Ukrainian nationals,” Jacobson said.

Many Ukrainians will be let in through Mexico, but because of Title 42, which gives agents the power to turn people away, some will likely not receive asylum.

“I actually have a client right now from St. Petersburg. She went to the anti-war protests in St. Petersburg. She was being detained, threatened. She’s attempted to surrender now four or five times,” Jacobson said. And she’s rejected at this point. So, she’s trying again to just approach San Ysidro foot patrol, but the officer told her that it’s only open for Ukrainians.”

Those from Belarus, Poland and Russia are still searching for answers and a safe place to call home.

Once asylum seekers make it into the U.S., they get a sponsor and are given a valid parole status for one year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX40

Biden warns US companies of potential Russian cyberattacks

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — President Joe Biden is urging U.S. companies to make sure their digital doors are locked tight because of “evolving intelligence” that Russia is considering launching cyberattacks against critical infrastructure targets as the war in Ukraine continues. Biden’s top cybersecurity aide, Anne Neuberger, expressed frustration at a White House press briefing Monday that some […]
POTUS
FOX40

Rep. Garamendi talks Ukraine, California reservoir project

(KTXL) — California is struggling to find and keep all the water it needs. Now, more than $2 billion will be flooding into the state to make storage of this precious resource easier. A new low-interest federal loan secured by Congressman John Garamendi, D-Walnut Grove, would expand California’s water storage capacity for the first time in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
City
San Ysidro, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
FOX40

How US, allies united to punish Putin

The wealthiest nations in the world — outside of China — are directly confronting Putin on their preferred terms. They have imposed sanctions in which their strengths intersect with Russia's vulnerabilities. Russia is reliant on the U.S., the EU, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan for cutting-edge technologies and investment, so the allies decided to cut Moscow off.
POTUS
FOX40

Local couple tries to get visas for Ukrainian family

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Ukrainian family in Citrus Heights is feeling helpless after their daughter, son-in-law and grandchild were denied visas to enter the United States.  “Don’t tell us that you invite Ukrainians with open arms, do something. Make it happen,” said Iryna Campell.  Olena, Slav, and their daughter Anastasiia Komar, who live in […]
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Seeking Asylum#Mexico#Russia#Ukrainian#Covid
FOX40

California father desperate to get 2-year-old son home from Ukraine

Russia was massing troops on the border with Ukraine when an increasingly desperate Cesar Quintana went to the U.S. embassy in Kyiv in December to plead for a passport for his toddler son, who had been abducted from their Southern California home a year earlier by his Ukrainian-American mother. Quintana got a U.S. court order […]
FOX40

Pence distances himself from Trump as he eyes 2024 campaign

NEW YORK (AP) — After Donald Trump was caught on video bragging about sexually assaulting women, Mike Pence stayed on his ticket. As the coronavirus ravaged the U.S., the then-vice president praised the administration’s response. And after a violent mob threatened his life during an attack on the U.S. Capitol, Pence rejected entreaties to invoke […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOX40

Rep. Young Kim discusses Zelenskyy speech, DICTATOR Act

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – Orange County Congresswoman Rep. Young Kim, R-La Habra, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech to Congress and Kim’s new push to investigate whether China is helping Russia circumvent sanctions. Rep. Kim also discussed her letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg requesting the company […]
LA HABRA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
FOX40

4 US Marines die in NATO drill when Osprey crashes in Norway

HELSINKI (AP) — Four U.S. Marines were killed when their Osprey aircraft crashed in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle during a NATO exercise unrelated to Russia’s war in Ukraine, authorities said Saturday. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere tweeted that they died in the crash on Friday night. The cause was under investigation, […]
MILITARY
FOX40

Denied swift victory, Russian military maintains strong hand

WASHINGTON (AP) — The signs are abundant of how Ukraine frustrated Vladimir Putin’s hopes for a swift victory and how Russia’s military proved far from ready for the fight. A truck carrying Russian troops crashes, its doors blown open by a rocket-propelled grenade. Foreign-supplied drones target Russian command posts. Orthodox priests in trailing vestments parade Ukraine’s blue and […]
MILITARY
FOX40

CA insurance commissioner talks Russia divestment request

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss his recent notice to insurance companies doing business in California. That notice requests that insurance companies divest assets and property that could be helping fund the Russian government. Lara said he is prepared to use every tool […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

In video call, Biden presses China’s Xi on Russia support

WASHINGTON (AP) — Key figures for a war half a world away, President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping spoke for nearly two hours on Friday as the White House looked to deter Beijing from providing military or economic assistance for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. China’s Foreign Ministry was the first to issue a readout of […]
FOREIGN POLICY
FOX40

Putin appears at big rally as troops press attack in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin appeared at a huge flag-waving rally at a packed Moscow stadium Friday and lavished praise on his troops fighting in Ukraine, three weeks into the invasion that has led to heavier-than-expected Russian losses on the battlefield and increasingly authoritarian rule at home. Meanwhile, the leader of Russia’s delegation in diplomatic talks with Ukraine […]
PROTESTS
FOX40

FOX40

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy