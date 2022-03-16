ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan raises gasoline subsidy to upper limit of 25 yen/litre

 5 days ago

March 16 (Reuters) - Japan will raise its gasoline subsidy for oil distributors to the upper limit of 25 yen (21.1 cents) a litre for the week starting on March 17, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.

The government had raised the ceiling on the subsidy early this month to help blunt the blow of surging fuel prices exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine.

The subsidy was set at 17.7 yen the previous week.

Japan implemented the temporary subsidy programme in late January given tight global supply, which caused oil prices to spike, but disruptions in Russian oil supplies have pushed prices up even further.

The government is tapping 350 billion yen ($3 billion) in emergency reserves for the fiscal year ending this month to fund the subsidies. It has not decided on plans beyond this fiscal year.

The government sets the subsidy amount every week if the retail gasoline price exceeds the threshold of 170 yen. Retail prices as of Monday reached 175.2 yen, rising for a 10th straight week, the ministry said. ($1 = 118.2600 yen) (Reporting by Sakura Murakami Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Crude settles up more than 7% as EU mulls Russian oil ban

HOUSTON, March 21 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled up more than 7% on Monday, with global benchmark Brent climbing above $115 a barrel, as European Union nations disagreed on whether to join the United States in a Russian oil embargo after an attack on Saudi oil facilities. read more. Brent...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Mexico vows to keep up gasoline, diesel subsidies as prices soar

MEXICO CITY, March 6 (Reuters) - Mexico’s finance ministry said on Sunday it will keep increasing subsidies for both gasoline and diesel to shield consumers and businesses even as fuel prices on the world market soar. Commodity prices have hit multi-year highs since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Litre#Yen#The Industry Ministry#Russian
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Oil companies raised gasoline prices suspiciously quick

Regarding “US gasoline prices rise again on talk of banning Russian oil” (March 7): Having seen gasoline prices rise as I drove around, I thought that it seemed kind of quick for gas prices to have risen so quickly from merely the talk of the embargo of Russian oil. Even if it were to involve some sacrifice of profits, surely the oil companies could have waited at least until there was an actual, real, practical diminution in the supply of gasoline instead of the knee-jerk reaction of immediately raising prices based on foreseen fear.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures up with oil prices, despite mild weather

(Adds latest prices) March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up on Monday as the market focused more on rising oil prices than on higher gas output and forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand next week than previously expected. Oil futures soared about 7% on Monday as the European Union mulled a ban on Russian oil. Meteorologists forecast weather in the United States would remain milder than normal through at least early April, which should keep heating demand low and allow utilities to start injecting gas into storage this week - about a week earlier than usual. That small U.S. price increase also came as global demand for gas to replace Russian fuel after its invasion of Ukraine keeps U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs and European gas prices about seven times over U.S. futures. Russia is the world's second-biggest gas producer after the United States. U.S. front-month gas futures rose 3.7 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $4.900 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). U.S. gas prices remain shielded from global prices because the United States has all the fuel it needs for domestic use, and the country's ability to export more LNG is constrained by limited capacity. The United States is already producing LNG near full capacity. So, no matter how high global gas prices rise, it will not be able to export much more of the supercooled fuel. Before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the United States worked with other countries to ensure gas supplies, mostly from LNG, would keep flowing to Europe. Russia usually provides around 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 18.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021. Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was on track to rise to 93.2 bcfd in March from 92.5 bcfd in February as more oil and gas wells return to service after freezing earlier in the year. That compares with a monthly record of 96.2 bcfd in December. With the coming of slightly cooler weather next week, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 96.7 bcfd this week to 97.6 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week, however, was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.82 bcfd so far in March from 12.43 bcfd in February and a record 12.44 bcfd in January. The United States has the capacity to turn about 12.7 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to the plants is used to operate the facilities. Traders said U.S. LNG exports would remain near record levels so long as global gas prices trade well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to meet surging demand in Asia and replenish low inventories in Europe, especially with the threat Russia could cut European supplies. Gas stockpiles in Western Europe (Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands) were about 37% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, according to Refinitiv. That compares with inventories about 17% below normal in the United States. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Mar 18 Mar 11 Mar 18 average (Forecast) (Actual) Mar 18 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -54 -79 -29 -62 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,386 1,440 1,755 1,682 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -17.6% -17.4% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2021 (2017-2021) Henry Hub 4.89 4.86 2.62 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 32.33 32.76 6.11 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 35.50 35.56 6.39 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 200 205 198 234 236 U.S. GFS CDDs 21 18 15 22 18 U.S. GFS TDDs 221 223 213 256 254 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 92.6 93.7 93.8 91.0 84.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.4 8.2 8.6 8.2 8.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 100.9 101.8 102.4 99.2 93.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.4 3.6 3.5 3.2 2.8 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.7 5.7 6.1 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 12.9 13.3 12.8 11.6 5.4 U.S. Commercial 12.8 9.5 10.1 9.2 12.3 U.S. Residential 19.8 13.3 14.5 13.1 19.5 U.S. Power Plant 24.3 22.0 21.7 23.3 25.0 U.S. Industrial 23.8 22.6 22.6 22.8 23.2 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.3 2.0 2.0 2.3 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 87.7 74.2 75.6 75.4 87.4 Total U.S. Demand 109.5 96.7 97.6 96.3 100.5 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Mar 25 Mar 18 Mar 11 Mar 4 Feb 25 Wind 11 15 13 10 12 Solar 3 3 3 3 3 Hydro 8 8 8 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 0 0 0 1 1 Natural Gas 33 31 33 34 33 Coal 20 20 21 22 22 Nuclear 22 20 20 21 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.87 4.80 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 3.83 3.80 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.26 5.11 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 3.84 3.82 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.57 4.46 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.02 4.00 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.30 4.31 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 3.42 3.37 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.75 3.80 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 46.25 41.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 31.50 33.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 31.00 44.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 38.75 35.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 39.50 38.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 40.25 40.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Argentina reopens soy oil, meal exports after tax hike

BUENOS AIRES, March 21 (Reuters) - Argentina’s government will allow new soy oil and meal exports to be registered from Monday onwards after hiking the tax rate on the two products, its main source of foreign currency income. The South American country, the world’s top exporter of processed soy,...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

S&P Global to withdraw all outstanding ratings on Russian entities

(Reuters) -S&P Global Ratings, a unit of financial information provider S&P Global Inc, said on Monday it will withdraw ratings for all Russian entities before April 15. The decision comes weeks after parent company S&P Global said it was suspending commercial operations in Russia, joining a global exodus of companies out of the country due to tightening economic sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Belgium takes up baton to seek gas price cap

BRUSSELS, March 21 (Reuters) - Belgium will take the lead in pushing for a cap on European gas prices, its government said on Monday ahead of a summit where European Union leaders will discuss fresh measures to protect consumers from soaring energy costs. EU countries have already poured billions of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
lonelyplanet.com

Japan on a budget: get more for your yen with our tips for a low-cost visit

Japan has a reputation as an expensive place to travel to, but it’s an image that doesn’t hold up on the ground. With a little strategy, a visit can be very reasonable – budget-friendly, even. Many of the country’s top sights, for example, cost nothing and free festivals take place year-round.
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar outperforms G10 peers as oil jumps

(Adds analyst quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.1% against greenback * Touches strongest level since Jan. 26 at 1.2566 * Price of U.S. oil settles 7.1% higher * Canadian 10-year yield jumps 14.5 basis points to 2.338% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, March 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to its highest level in nearly two months against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, as oil prices climbed and investors weighed hawkish comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The loonie edged 0.1% higher to 1.2595 per greenback, or 79.40 U.S. cents, having touched its strongest intraday level since Jan. 26 at 1.2566. It was the only G10 currency to gain ground against the greenback, adding to its 1.1% advance last week. "The Canadian dollar is hanging on to last week's rally as U.S. stocks largely do the same," said Erik Bregar, director, FX & precious metals risk management at Silver Gold Bull. Wall Street edged lower after strong gains last week. Powell suggested a more aggressive tightening of monetary policy than previously anticipated, adding to ongoing uncertainties, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 7.1% higher at $112.12 a barrel as European Union nations considered joining the United States in a Russian oil embargo and after a weekend attack on Saudi oil facilities. The loonie was notching its fifth straight day of gains, which is the longest winning streak since September. Speculators have raised bullish bets on Canada's currency to the highest in six weeks. "The momentum for the loonie remains higher so long as USD-CAD stays below the 1.2630-40 (area) on a daily closing basis," Bregar said. Canada's planned issuance of its first green bond this week is expected to attract international as well as domestic investors and could help speed up investment in climate-friendly infrastructure projects. Canadian government bond yields were much higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year rate touched its highest level since November 2018 at 2.338%, up 14.5 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Paul Simao and Jonathan Oatis)
MARKETS
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar gains ground after Powell comments

NEW YORK, March 21 (Reuters) - The dollar strengthened against a basket of major currencies on Monday, in the wake of comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that opened the door for the central bank to take a more aggressive monetary policy path. The greenback had been fluctuating...
BUSINESS
