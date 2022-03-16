Meredosia to swear in new trustee at next meeting

Allen Taylor is being appointed to serve the remainder of a term on the Meredosia village board left vacant by the death of longtime trustee John W. Petri.

Petri died Feb. 9 at age 78.

Taylor will be sworn in at next month's village board meeting, according to Mayor David Werries.

During a board meeting Monday, Police Chief Rusty Richard thanked businesses and people who donated money toward the police department's purchase of bullet-resistant vests. Donations are still being accepted at Village Hall.

Board members agreed to renew a contract with Jack Gregory for cemetery mowing for two years, with an additional $80 a month payment.

A bid of $5,637 was accepted from Main Power Services Co. of Mendon to repair a water plant generator. Two sewer pumps will also be bought, costing about $23,000 total.

An earlier request to annex Floyd's 104 Grill into the city limits will not move forward. Owner Steve Floyd changed his mind about the annexation.