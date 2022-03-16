Extra Santa Rosa police patrols added for St. Patrick’s Day

Santa Rosa police want people to “have a game plan” Thursday if they plan to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Additional officers will be on patrol from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the department said in a news release.

Police officials asked that residents celebrate the holiday responsibly by designating a sober driver or making other plans to get home safely.

During the St. Patrick’s Day holiday in 2019, nearly half of all traffic deaths throughout the country involved a drunken driver, according to the statement.

If you suspect someone is driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, call 911, police said.

Funding for the patrol program is provided through a grant from the state Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

