Forever Fit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — In Forever Home, we meet a young person in the foster care system who needs a family to take them in and love them. This week, we're introducing you to Mashone, a 12-year-old who will deliver that love back and more. Those who know her describe her at a bright light, who's joy is contagious. Mashone's love of Italian food, and learning made The Local Epicurean the perfect place to meet her. She was all smiles and giggles as she caught on quickly to the art of making pasta. Her personality shines through in all she does. "I like to play with my siblings I like to play with dogs and cats and I love to draw" She loves games like Uno - and can find fun in all kinds of ways. She enjoys playing on a tablet and games like Roblox, Minecraft and Toca Boca. She also loves to play in the snow, but says summer is her favorite.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO