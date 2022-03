Few words strike fear in the hearts of investors like “volatility.” It’s a euphemism for markets that have somehow gotten out of control. And right now, it seems as if all markets — stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies — are anything but under control. “The volatility of everything is spiking,” Jason Goepfert, president of Sundial Capital Research Inc., wrote in a report on Monday. “That’s an incredible bout of cross-asset concern that we’ve rarely seen in the past 30 years.”

