16 March 2022 Health Equity Speaker Series

 5 days ago

For this Health Equity Speaker Series event, MHDI will...

MinnPost

Ava Kian named MinnPost’s race and health equity reporting fellow

MinnPost is excited to announce that Ava Kian has joined the organization as our first race and health equity reporting fellow. A recent graduate of the University of Minnesota journalism program, Kian previously interned at the Pioneer Press and American Public Media, and she has experience reporting in several mediums, including podcasting, photography and video.
HEALTH
2 On Your Side

Irish-American heritage focus of Distinguished Speaker series

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The rich heritage of WNY's Irish-American population will be celebrated with a series of events at the Tewksbury Lodge on Ohio Street. Each Tuesday in March the Valley Community Center will feature a distinguished speaker presenting different topics. Presentations include:. March 8th Elizabeth Licata, editor of...
BUFFALO, NY
WBTW News13

MUSC hosting first LGBTQ Health Equity Summit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — MUSC will host a free event next month designed to educate people on health equity in the LGBTQ population. The inaugural LGBTQ Health and Equity Summit will take place virtually on April 7 and 8, bringing together four keynote speakers, healthcare providers, researchers, educators, students and advocates. Topics will include health […]
CHARLESTON, SC

