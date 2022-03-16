ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Omicron Subvariant BA.2 Now Accounts For Nearly 25% Of New U.S. Covid Cases Being Sequenced

By Tom Tapp
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

In recent weeks, there have been frequent reports about the rise of the more transmissible Omicron subvariant BA.2 around the world. BA.2 now makes up nearly all the new cases in Denmark , the U.K., Switzerland, Sweden, India, Belgium, Norway, South Africa, The Philippines, Hong Kong and many more regions.

Throughout the first few weeks of the year, however, as it spread rapidly abroad, BA.2 did not see significant growth in the United States . No longer.

In the second and third weeks of March, the percentage of new U.S. cases sequenced that were attributed to BA.2 was nearly 1 in 4, or 23%. That, per data from Covariants.org , which pulls worldwide data on the genomically-sequenced samples submitted to the GISAID data-sharing hub. In fact, since late January, identified cases of BA.2 have doubled (and sometimes tripled) every two weeks in the U.S.

The first identified cases of BA.2 in the United States appeared at roughly the same time as they did in the U.K. and Denmark: late November & early December 2021. But from that period through mid February, BA.2 made little headway in the U.S., accounting for just 3% of all sequenced cases in the country by the 21st, per Covariants.org.

But during the same timeframe, the percentage of sequences attributable to BA.2 in the U.K. grew to 34%. By February 21 in Denmark, the variant’s conquest was nearly complete; It accounted for 95% of all sequences.

A late January report from the Statens Serum Institut, which operates under the auspices of the Danish Ministry of Health, found that “BA.2 may be approx. 30% more transmissible than BA.1 (the original Omicron).” Some analyses since then have claimed the variant’s transmissibility advantage is even higher.

The good news is that the Omicron strains are much less virulent than Delta, but as the U.S. saw in early February of this year, Omicron’s increased transmissibility can create a wave of deaths equal to or surpassing that of Delta by the sheer number of infections alone.

Ominously, there may be indications of a new wave in cases in some nations where BA.2 is dominant.

The 7-day average number of new cases in the U.K. has more than doubled from a recent low of about 27,000 on February 24 to more than 61,000 on March 14, per Johns Hopkins. The same average in Denmark, however, has fallen from more than 24,000 to 8,800 in the same time period. And the U.S. has shown no according rise in new cases, even as its share of BA.2 has grown.

The reasons for the differences in rates of spread among countries are unclear. “The difference in growth potential between countries may be linked to differences in vaccination coverage and contact patterns arising because of restrictions, population densities, etc.,” a WHO report suggested.

Denmark and the U.K. lifted restrictions earlier than the U.S., but their citizens are more highly vaccinated than are Americans. Yet the U.S. has not experienced the kind of BA.2 growth those European countries, even as we’ve also broadly lifted masking and other restrictions.

As for population density, the U.K. is overall far more concentrated than Denmark, which itself is denser than the United States — which, of course, does have its own highly dense urban centers.

Muddying the analysis is that testing is way down in the U.S. Also on the way down are the number of tests getting sequenced — a pricey process. The number of sequences in the U.S. dropped from about 25,000 on March 7 to about 200 on March 14. And visibility into trends might get even worse.

The White House told NPR today that the program that pays to test, treat and vaccinate people who don’t have health insurance will be winding down after Congress declined to add funding to a larger spending bill last week.

The Biden administration warned lawmakers this week that, as a result, the country risks being “blindsided” by future variants.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘The Batman’ Swoops In On $600M WW, Unflappable Despite Tough Break In China – International Box Office

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, writethru: Just days after Warner Bros/DC’s The Batman rounded the five-century mark globally, it is now just shy of $600M worldwide in its third weekend. A $49.1M overseas frame (down 46% versus last session) brings the international box office cume on the Matt Reeves-directed pic to $298M, with global standing at $598.1M through Sunday. Gotham’s vigilante hero is eyeing an ultimate worldwide total north of $750M, and that will be without a significant boost from China where The Batman bowed this weekend. The opening there took the No. 1 slot with an estimated...
MOVIES
Deadline

Shanghai Disneyland Temporarily Shutters Amid China Covid Surge

Click here to read the full article. After moving to reduced capacity earlier this month amid a surge in Covid cases, China’s Shanghai Disney Resort has opted to temporarily shutter beginning today. In a “Friendly Reminder” posted to its website, the resort said, “Due to the current pandemic situation, Shanghai Disney Resort, including Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park will be temporarily closed from Monday, March 21, 2022. We will continue to monitor the pandemic situation and consult local authorities, and will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations.” Covid cases have been sharply on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Disney Postpones Management Retreat As CEO Bob Chapek Continues To Account For Company’s “Don’t Say Gay” Bill Response

Click here to read the full article. As many of its LGBTQ+ employees get set for a full-day walkout tomorrow, Disney has decided to postpone a management retreat set for next week as it continues efforts to calm the internal waters. News of the postponement came as Disney CEO Bob Chapek conducted a town hall meeting today for all employees. The exec is continuing to try to put the company on more stable footing after its response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill met with fierce backlash internally and in influential pockets of the talent community. Each of the company’s three...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Snook
Person
Kamala Harris
ABC News

BA.2 subvariant cases increase

According to the CDC, cases of the omicron subvariant BA.2 are increasing, but ICU admissions have not risen. In the U.S., BA.2 makes up 23.1% of all COVID-19 cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Population Densities#Omicron#Covariants Org#Gisaid
NBC Philadelphia

Health Experts Predict Uptick in U.S. Covid Cases Due to New BA.2 Variant

U.S. health experts are warning a highly contagious Covid omicron variant, called BA.2, could soon lead to another uptick in domestic coronavirus cases. Officials such as White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci say BA.2 is about 50% to 60% more transmissible than omicron, but it does not appear to be more severe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Verywell Health

Is the Omicron BA.2 Variant Creeping Up in the U.S.?

Omicron subvariant BA.2 is causing outbreaks overseas and could become dominant in the U.S. in the coming months. A rise in BA.2 has been found in U.S. wastewater surveillance, which may be a speedier way to detect new variants than test-based sequencing. For now, COVID-19 case counts remain low and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Philippines
Country
Norway
Country
India
Country
Sweden
Country
South Africa
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Deadline

Oscar Presenters: Bill Murray, Tiffany Haddish, H.E.R., Tony Hawk & Others Added To List – Update

Click here to read the full article. UDPATED with latest: Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Garner, H.E.R., Tiffany Haddish, Tony Hawk, Bill Murray, Elliot Page, Kelly Slater and Shaun White are the latest group named as presenters at the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday. PREVIOUSLY, March 15: Halle Bailey, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Samuel L. Jackson, Shawn Mendes, Tyler Perry and Tracee Ellis Ross are the latest group named as presenters at the 94th annual Academy Awards this month. PREVIOUSLY, March 11: Daniel Kaluuya, Mila Kunis, Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes and John Travolta are the...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Writing With Fire’ Writes Oscar Ticket With Story Of Courageous Indian Women Journalists: “You’re Now A Part Of History”

Click here to read the full article. Writing With Fire’s Oscar nomination for Best Documentary Feature wasn’t just a huge achievement for directors Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas. It was a triumph for all of India. The married couple became the first Indian filmmakers to earn a nomination in that category. “The fact that this was the first Indian documentary feature to be nominated became just such big news. It was everywhere,” Thomas tells Deadline. “A billion people sort of erupted in joy because we’re a film-loving nation. We produce a lot of films in the year, but for a documentary —...
MOVIES
Deadline

Online Oscar Voting Seems To Work. Why Not Add Some Policy Questions?

Click here to read the full article. One thing the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has gotten right—as far as we know—is online Oscar voting. The process is fast, secure and presumably accurate. In fact, members are in the middle of it right now, final balloting having begun on Thursday, with an expected close next Tuesday, just five days before the show. Amazing. The polling seems to come off without a hitch every year. That’s more than you can say for the last few Presidential elections. So here’s a thought: Why not use the awards vote—either the final round, or...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deadline

Los Angeles Dodgers Lose Closer Kenley Jansen To Atlanta Braves

Click here to read the full article. Win one, lose one. Just days after bringing all-star first baseman Freddie Freeman to the team, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost their longtime closer. Kenley Jansen has signed a one-year contract wth the Atlanta Braves for $16 million. Ironically, Freeman is a former Atlanta Brave, although that team allowed him to leave when it traded for Oakland A’s first baseman Matt Olson. Right-hander Blake Treinen will try to fill Jansen’s closer shoes. Jansen, 34, spent his entire career with the Dodgers organization. Last season, he posted a 2.22 ERA (185 ERA+) and a 2.39 strikeout-to-walk...
MLB
Deadline

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Will Have “A Bunch Of Surprises, Some Curveballs”

Click here to read the full article. Ted Lasso fans rejoice, Season 3 is underway. “We started [shooting] a week ago,” producer Kip Kroeger told Deadline on the PGA awards red carpet Saturday night. As for what we can expect to see of the new upcoming season, producer Liza Katzer said: “I think it’s just more of what everyone loves and what has worked and just going deeper into the characters.” “It’s deeper into the backstories,” Kroeger said. “You know, we’re going to get a little more information about where they came from.” “And knowing those guys there’s bound to be a bunch of surprises,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Patrick Star Show’ Renewed For Season 2 By Nickelodeon

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Nickelodeon has handed an early Season 2 renewal to SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff The Patrick Star Show. The network has ordered a 26-episode season of the hit original animated series, which is halfway through its 26-episode freshman run. The spinoff follows a younger Patrick Star, voiced by Bill Fagerbakke, living at home with his family, where he hosts his own variety show for the neighborhood from his television-turned-bedroom. Produced by Nickelodeon Animation, The Patrick Star Show is the second SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff. The other, the CG-animated prequel Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, which is a...
TV SERIES
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa doctor is fined $500 by airport security over her face mask

The Iowa-licensed physician who has questioned the use of vaccines and face masks in fighting COVID-19 says she has been fined $500 by the Transportation Security Administration. In a Twitter message posted March 17, Dr. Mollie James, who operates a clinic in Chariton, wrote: “TSA is trying to fine me $500 because a hostile flight […] The post Iowa doctor is fined $500 by airport security over her face mask appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Deadline

Oscar-Nominated ‘Three Songs For Benazir’ Tells Rare Love Story From Afghanistan

Click here to read the full article. To Western eyes, Afghanistan appears only as a land of war and devastation. But an Oscar-nominated documentary reveals a touching truth – that Afghanistan can also be a place of love. The Netflix short Three Songs for Benazir celebrates the bond of Shaista and Benazir, a young couple attempting to make a life together in a camp for internally displaced Afghans in Kabul. “In the camp there is a sadness and a hard life and there is war, there is suffering. There are no jobs. But there is also something else,” says Gulistan Mirzaei, an...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Deadline

58K+
Followers
26K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy