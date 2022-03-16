ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#12 Drovers Overcome 8-Run Deficit to Extend Streak to Six at Friends

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. – Tuesday afternoon, the No. 12 ranked University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (15-5, 5-1 SAC) extended their win-streak to six games with a wild 20-17 triumph at Friends University (14-9, 6-2 KCAC). The Drovers are now 3-0 against the Falcons this season and improve their all-time record...

