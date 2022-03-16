Senate Democrats block attempt to end Newsom's state of emergency

Many Americans dread the changing of our clocks twice a year, but the ritual could become a thing of the past if the U.S. adopts permanent daylight saving time. Daylight saving time became official in the U.S. on March 19, 1918, when the Standard Time Act was signed into law. It allowed for additional daylight hours to help save energy costs during World War I, though studies have since found it does little to save electricity, and established the country’s five time zones.

