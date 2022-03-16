ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate Democrats block attempt to end Newsom's state of emergency

News 8 KFMB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe resolution failed to pass the committee...

www.cbs8.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California Democrats shoot down GOP bid to end Gavin Newsom’s COVID emergency powers

California lawmakers won’t end Gov. Gavin Newsom’s two-year-old COVID-19 state of emergency, despite the objections of Republicans who say it gives him too much power. The Senate Governmental Organization Committee on Tuesday rejected a resolution by Sen. Melissa Melendez, R-Lake Elsinore, that would have terminated Newsom’s emergency declaration from March 2020.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVAL

Former Democrat state senator Betsy Johnson runs for governor as unaffiliated candidate

EUGENE, Ore. — Former state senator Betsy Johnson is running for Oregon governor as a non-affiliated candidate. We sat down with her to learn more about her campaign. Johnson has been a Democratic member of the state legislature since 2001, first as representative and most recently as a senator for the 16th District.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#State Of Emergency
FOX40

Political analysts look ahead to Newsom’s 2022 State of the State

(KTXL) — Tuesday night, Gov. Gavin Newsom will speak out to Californians about where the Golden State is in 2022. Will Californians be paying attention to this year’s State of the State address and what should they be listening for? For those answers and more, FOX40 turned to political analysts Republican Tim Rosales and Democrat […]
POLITICS
Big Country News

Washington State House Democrat Blames Republicans for Death of Emergency Powers Reform

OLYMPIA - At least one Democrat blames Republicans for the the failure of the Washington State Legislature to pass emergency powers reform this session. Rep. Sharon Shewmake, D-Bellingham, claims a Republican "filibuster" doomed any hopes of the legislature exercising real oversight of the governor's emergency powers in the form of Senate Bill 5909 dying on the House floor in the wee hours of Friday morning.
WASHINGTON STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Newsom administration boosts State funding for drought emergency

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — After California recorded its driest January and February in more than 100 years in the Sierra Nevada, Governor Gavin Newsom’s administration announced it will allocate an additional $22.5 million to respond to the immediate drought emergency. The additional funds will include more funding for the Department of Water Resources, the State […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Press

California lawmakers vote against ending Newsom emergency powers

(The Center Square) – A resolution that would have ended California’s two-year state of emergency and terminated Gov. Gavin Newsom’s emergency powers failed Tuesday. Lawmakers in the Senate Committee on Governmental Organization voted 8-4 against Senate Concurrent Resolution 5 Tuesday, which would have ended the state of emergency Newsom signed on March 4, 2020. The resolution was introduced by Sen. Melissa Melendez, R-Lake Elsinore, in December 2020, who has long called for an end to the state of emergency.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WTVQ

Resolution ending COVID-19 state of emergency heads for governor’s desk

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two years after the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Kentucky, the COVID-19 state of emergency may soon be coming to an end. The Kentucky House of Representatives adopted Senate Joint Resolution 150 on Thursday by a 75-20 vote. The Kentucky Senate adopted the measure on Feb. 24 by a 28-8 vote.
KENTUCKY STATE
MSNBC

Blackburn denounces Supreme Court contraception ruling from 1965

At first blush, the fact that Sen. Marsha Blackburn released a video statement over the weekend, criticizing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, may not seem interesting. After all, the Tennessee Republican has earned a reputation as one of the Senate’s most reflexive far-right partisans. The idea that Blackburn would even consider supporting a Supreme Court nominee from President Joe Biden is difficult to take seriously.
TENNESSEE STATE
News 8 KFMB

No, daylight saving time isn’t permanent yet in the United States, but it could be

Many Americans dread the changing of our clocks twice a year, but the ritual could become a thing of the past if the U.S. adopts permanent daylight saving time. Daylight saving time became official in the U.S. on March 19, 1918, when the Standard Time Act was signed into law. It allowed for additional daylight hours to help save energy costs during World War I, though studies have since found it does little to save electricity, and established the country’s five time zones.
U.S. POLITICS
News 8 KFMB

‘Pain at the pump’ | State lawmakers officially propose $400 rebate to tax-filing Californians

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A group of 11 state assembly members announced a new measure Thursday aimed at helping Californians pay record-high prices for gas at the pump. The proposal includes sending a $400 rebate to every California taxpayer, meant to help cover the cost of gas. Under the proposal, those who do not own or drive a car will still receive the rebate, according to lawmakers, because of the state's increase in living expenses.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy