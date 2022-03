ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have recalled forward Brett Leason from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL) and re-assigned Mike Vecchione to Hershey, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Leason, 22, made his NHL debut on Oct. 29, 2021 against the Arizona...

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO