Ehlers scoring, Connor's career highs, and much more!. Nikolaj Ehlers has skated his way to an impressive four game point streak and has goals in three straight contests. The Danish forward has found the scoresheet in seven of the eight games (4G, 3A) he has played in since returning from his knee injury. Ehlers has 30 shots on goal over the eight games.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO