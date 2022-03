Lebanon sophomore Hayden Knutson won two two individual events and ran a leg on the winning 4x100-meter relay to lead the Warriors a four-team track and field meet at Dallas. Knutson won the 100 in 13.89 seconds, edging teammate Alyse Fountain, who was clocked in the same time. Knutson also won the triple jump (28 feet, 6¾ inches) and Fountain the 200 (29.26). Fountain was also on the 4x100 relay (54.22).

LEBANON, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO