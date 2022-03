Can a famous, recent disaster be treated as a comedy? That’s the question that comes up on both The Dropout and Super Pumped this week, as Uber’s Travis Kalanick (played Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and Theranos’s Elizabeth Holmes (played by Amanda Seyfried) continue expanding their empires. Super Pumped finds Uber expanding into New York City, a process dramatized in a deliberately over-the-top sequence that depicts Bill de Blasio as a video game boss. And The Dropout shifts the focus of the show entirely, to a group of Walgreens executives (led by Alan Ruck) who are persuaded to strike a deal with Theranos even without proof that their technology actually works.

