If one was unaware that Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young hails from California, it wasn’t a difficult guess on Monday. He mentioned it in passing more than once, but had he not, all the signs of someone with the carefree demeanor associated with the West Coast were there. He walked into the media room in the Mal Moore Athletic Facility wearing camera-ready team gear above the waist, but below it, behind the podium, he was all-Cali with a pair of Oakland A’s shorts and sockless sneakers. ...

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 17 MINUTES AGO