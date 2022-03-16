Devils' Nathan Bastian: Tickles twine in loss

Jeffrey Viel found the Sharks first goal at the end of the second period to get the team on the board to make it 4-1, just his third strike of the season. Period three got interesting, as Rudolfs Balcers picked up his seventh goal of the year to make it 4-2 before Erik Karlsson closed the gap to one, adding his own scoring strike to narrow the Avalanche’s lead to just one with 1:25 left to play. The scoring came a bit too late for the Sharks though, as the Avalanche closed it out with an empty-netter to make it 5-3 and end the comeback attempt.

