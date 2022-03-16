ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Devils' Nathan Bastian: Tickles twine in loss

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Bastian scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks. Bastian...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Antti Raanta: Tending twine Friday

Raanta will get the starting nod at home against Washington on Friday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports. Raanta has won three of his last four starts, allowing two or fewer goals in each. He's now 10-4-2 on the year with a solid .917 save percentage and 2.29 GAA through 18 games this season. This will be his first matchup against the Capitals this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Elias Lindholm: Tickles twine Saturday

Lindholm scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canucks. Lindholm strengthened the Flames' lead with his second-period tally on a set-up from Tyler Toffoli. The 27-year-old Lindholm hasn't been held off the scoresheet in consecutive games since early January. The center is up to 31 tallies, 64 points, 176 shots on net and a plus-46 rating in 62 appearances while remaining a fixture on the top line.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Dustin Tokarski: Tending twine Friday

Tokarski will be stationed between the pipes in Calgary on Friday, John Vogl of The Athletic reports. Tokarski has lost his last three starts dating back to Feb. 19, allowing a combined nine goals on 87 shots during that stretch. On the year, the 32-year-old is 5-9-4 with a 3.26 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 20 appearances. He's 1-5-2 on the road despite a respectable .912 save percentage this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Darren Helm: Finds twine in win

Helm scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Sharks. Helm doubled the Avalanche's lead to 2-0 with his first-period tally. The 35-year-old center has two points in his last three outings, but he's at just nine points in 49 appearances overall, mainly playing in a fourth-line role. He's added 82 hits and a minus-4 rating, but Helm likely won't need to be rostered in most fantasy formats.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Zach Hyman: Finds twine Saturday

Hyman scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Devils. Hyman has two goals and two assists during a modest three-game point streak. The mini-surge has the winger up to 21 tallies and 41 points, matching his career highs in both categories from the 2018-19 campaign. It took him 71 games to reach those marks previously -- he's done in 56 outings in 2021-22 while adding 160 shots on net, 60 hits and 30 PIM, though he's also at a minus-3 rating.
NHL
The Spun

Scotty Pippen Jr. Made History In Sunday’s Game

Scotty Pippen Jr.’s star continues to rise. On Sunday, the junior guard led his team to an NIT win and made some history in the process. Behind a 32-point performance against Dayton, Pippen became Vanderbilt’s all-time points leader for a single season. The son of the NBA great was the first Commodore to ever surpass 700 points in a season, and currently sits at 708. As it stands, Pippen is 12th on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,549.
BASKETBALL
fantasypros.com

Erik Karlsson finds twine late in 5-3 home loss

Jeffrey Viel found the Sharks first goal at the end of the second period to get the team on the board to make it 4-1, just his third strike of the season. Period three got interesting, as Rudolfs Balcers picked up his seventh goal of the year to make it 4-2 before Erik Karlsson closed the gap to one, adding his own scoring strike to narrow the Avalanche’s lead to just one with 1:25 left to play. The scoring came a bit too late for the Sharks though, as the Avalanche closed it out with an empty-netter to make it 5-3 and end the comeback attempt.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tending twine Saturday

Vasilevskiy will get the starting nod at home against the Rangers on Saturday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports. Vasilevskiy has stopped a combined 59 of 61 shots over his last two starts after losing his previous two. The 27-year-old is 32-11-4 with a strong .919 save percentage and 2.37 GAA through 47 appearances. Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 21 shots in a Jan. 2 loss to the Rangers, his only meeting against them this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Josh Morrissey: Bulges twine in win

Morrissey scored a goal on five shots, went plus-4 and blocked two shots in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Blackhawks. Morrissey has picked up five points through 10 games in March, though he's only gotten on the scoresheet in three contests. The 26-year-old defenseman's tally Sunday stood as the game-winner, his third such goal this season. Overall, he's at nine tallies, 27 points, 134 shots on net, 113 hits, 75 blocked shots, 50 PIM and a minus-4 rating in 60 outings. He remains on track for a career year on offense.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Tending twine Sunday

Demko will face the Sabres at home Sunday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports. Demko coughed up four goals on 29 shots in his last outing and was pulled after just two periods. Sunday will be his 19th consecutive appearance; he's posted a 2.89 GAA and a .912 save percentage over his last 18 outings. The 26-year-old has been solid at home this season, registering a .927 save percentage in 25 games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Devils' Andrew Hammond: Traded to Devils

Hammond (lower body) was traded to New Jersey from Montreal in exchange for forward Nate Schnarr on Monday. Once Hammond's lower-body injury heals, he'll likely usurp Jon Gillies as New Jersey's alternative to youngster Nico Daws in net. The Devils also have Mackenzie Blackwood (heel), but the team's No. 1 goalie remains without a timetable to return from his heel injury. Hammond finishes his cup of coffee in Montreal with a 3-0-0 record, 2.40 GAA and .920 save percentage.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Moved at deadline

Rakell (upper body) was traded to Pittsburgh from Anaheim for Dominik Simon, Zach Aston-Reese (illness), a prospect and 2022 second-round draft pick Monday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports. Rakell has racked up 16 goals in 51 games this season and will almost certainly be paired up with Evgeni Malkin on...
NHL
Pro Football Rumors

Raiders re-sign OL Brandon Parker

Despite a new regime taking over, the Raiders are sticking with Brandon Parker. The team announced that they have re-signed the offensive tackle. The North Carolina A&T product joined the Raiders as a third-round pick in 2018. He played a significant role on the offensive line during his rookie season, but he was demoted to a backup/rotational role in 2019 and 2020.
NFL
FastBreak on FanNation

NBA Legend Announces Retirement

On Monday, Jamal Crawford announced from his Twitter account that he has retired from basketball. The NBA legend has played for the Bulls, Knicks, Warriors, Hawks, Trail Blazers, Clippers, Timberwolves, Suns and Nets.
NBA
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: On injured reserve

Pacioretty (undisclosed) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site. Considering Pacioretty remains without a clear recovery timeline, his designation for injured reserve shouldn't come as a surprise. With the injuries piling up for the Knights, William Karlsson figures to step into Pacioretty's spot on the top line while Chandler Stephenson could see increased minutes with the No. 1 power-play unit. Once cleared to play, Pacioretty should return to being a top-end fantasy target considering he has 29 points in 29 games this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Casey Sadler: Out indefinitely

Manager Scott Servais said Sunday that Sadler is dealing with shoulder soreness and will "be down for quite some time," Jesse Borek of MLB.com reports. Sadler missed some time with a shoulder issue last year but put together the best season of his career with a 0.67 ERA, 0.72 WHIP, 37:10 K:BB and 15 holds over 40.1 innings. It's unclear exactly how long he'll be sidelined, but the right-hander is set to open the season on the injured list.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rangers' Sam Huff: Dispatched to Triple-A

The Rangers optioned Huff to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday. Texas sent Huff to its minor-league camp along with fellow 40-man roster players Sherten Apostel (knee) and Ricky Vanasco (elbow). Huff, who made a 10-game cameo with the big club in 2020, played exclusively in the minors in 2021. He saw the majority of his action with Double-A Frisco, but Huff looks as though he'll be in line for a full-season appointment to Triple-A for 2022.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Twins' Bailey Ober: Expected to win rotation spot

Ober is expected to be in the Opening Day rotation, manager Rocco Baldelli told MLB.com. Ober threw two scoreless innings in his spring debut Saturday. Ober finished last season on the injured list with a strained hip, but he's fully healthy as spring training begins. Ober looks set to have a rotation spot even if the Twins acquire another veteran starter. Ober doesn't have an overpowering fastball (92.5 mph average), but it's offset by his outstanding control and improving off-speed pitches (slider, curveball). He could improve dramatically if he can limit home runs (1.95 HR/9 last year).
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Eric Hanhold: Passes through waivers

Hanhold was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis after clearing waivers Monday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Though he's no longer a member of the Pirates' 40-man roster, Hanhold will remain at big-league spring training for at least a few more days before preparing to begin the season at Indianapolis. He made 10 appearances out of the Baltimore bullpen in 2021, posting a 6.97 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 10.1 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Returning to Atlanta

Patterson signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Falcons on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. There was some concern Patterson's breakout season might price the Falcons out of re-signing the do-it-all threat, but the market for running backs never materialized, thus allowing the 31-year-old to return. The Falcons did add former Chiefs and Bears backup Damien Williams on a one-year deal, which theoretically could cut into Patterson's carries, but it's hard to imagine the former really impacting Patterson's targets given Williams is averaging 7.6 yards-per-catch across his entire career. Given Patterson has tallied a combined 1,455 yards and eight touchdowns across his previous four seasons, it's certainly fair to wonder if the veteran is simply a one-year wonder, but with little standing in the way from a depth chart perspective, Patterson at least appears to be the frontrunner to start next season.
NFL

