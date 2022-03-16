Canucks' Tyler Motte: Draws helper Tuesday

Hunt notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Lightning. Hunt has picked up four assists in his last four games. The 26-year-old has dropped into a third-line role with the arrival of Frank Vatrano in a trade with the Panthers. Hunt's game is better suited to a checking-line role anyway -- he's at 15 points, 123 hits, 70 shots on net, 46 PIM and a minus-4 rating in 57 outings this season. The physicality could be of interest in deeper fantasy formats, but Hunt's not going to see much, if any, power-play time to boost his offense.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO