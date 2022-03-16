ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canucks' Tyler Motte: Draws helper Tuesday

Motte notched an assist, two hits and four PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Devils. Motte had...

Blue Seat

Rangers acquire forward Tyler Motte from Vancouver

The Rangers and Canucks have made a trade, but it’s for Tyler Motte, not JT Miller. Motte is a fourth line player who is a pain to play against, and he can also put the puck in the net (7-8-15 this year). He helps solidify the fourth line, putting space between Greg McKegg and the starting lineup.
Tyler Motte
Juho Lammikko
NHL

Canucks Acquire Fourth-Round Pick from New York Rangers for Tyler Motte

Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has acquired a fourth-round draft pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Tyler Motte. "We would like to thank Tyler and his family for their dedication to...
NHL
