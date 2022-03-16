Broncos' Eric Tomlinson: Inks deal with Denver

Johnson has agreed to a one-year deal with the Bills, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. After coming close to landing J.D McKissic in free agency, the Bills have instead brought in Johnson, who handled a key role for the Dolphins down the stretch last season. The 28-year-old will provide his new team with valuable veteran depth and Johnson's ability as pass-catcher out of the backfield should make him worthy of PPR consideration while working behind Buffalo's top back, Devin Singletary. The Bills also have Zack Moss under contract for the next two seasons.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO