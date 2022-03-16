Broncos' Eric Tomlinson: Inks deal with Denver

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns mades headlines by sending three first-round picks, a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Several teams, like the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints showed interest in Watson. In fact, earlier this week, it seemed...
Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the National Football League since 2016, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to push for a comeback. The former Nevada quarterback has been working out with some NFL wide receivers and quarterbacks this offseason. Kaepernick, 34, says he’s in the best shape...
The Dallas Cowboys are looking for ways to bolster their pass rush after they lost Randy Gregory, and Jason Pierre-Paul could be one option. The Cowboys signed former first-round pick Dante Fowler Jr. this week, but ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that they are still in the market for veteran pass-rushers. They have also expressed interest in Pierre-Paul.
The Green Bay Packers stunned the world by trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Less than a week after re-signing Aaron Rodgers, they don’t have many notable targets for the superstar quarterback. LeRoy Butler has a possible solution. Speaking to TMZ Sports shortly after the Adams trade,...
Dallas Cowboys fans weren’t very happy with the contract news out of the National Football League on Saturday. Earlier this weekend, the Cleveland Browns announced the restructuring of Amari Cooper’s contract, freeing up some cap space. The Cowboys traded Cooper to the Browns earlier this offseason. Many believed...
The NCAA Tournament officials have been not great at times this year – and that’s putting it nicely. On Saturday, fans were furious with the officiating in the game between No. 1 Baylor and No. 8 North Carolina. The majority of the calls went against the Tar Heels as the Bears made a furious comeback to force overtime, before ultimately losing.
Scotty Pippen Jr.’s star continues to rise. On Sunday, the junior guard led his team to an NIT win and made some history in the process. Behind a 32-point performance against Dayton, Pippen became Vanderbilt’s all-time points leader for a single season. The son of the NBA great was the first Commodore to ever surpass 700 points in a season, and currently sits at 708. As it stands, Pippen is 12th on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,549.
We can now cross off at least one NFC South team that’s not interested in trading for Baker Mayfield. Per Will Kunkel of Fox Charlotte, the Carolina Panthers are not interested in Mayfield. The Panthers will look elsewhere for their next quarterback as Sam Darnold may be on his...
The Washington Commanders’ search for a new quarterback may have been the most comprehensive of any team’s. We know this because it certainly sounds like they were looking at quarterbacks few other teams would have even thought to look at. The Commanders searched far and wide for quarterback...
Tom Brady will be spending the 2022 NFL season in Tampa Bay, as the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback came out of retirement last weekend. The 44-year-old quarterback was retired for about a month, before deciding that he wasn’t ready to give up football. According to a new report, though,...
Johnson has agreed to a one-year deal with the Bills, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. After coming close to landing J.D McKissic in free agency, the Bills have instead brought in Johnson, who handled a key role for the Dolphins down the stretch last season. The 28-year-old will provide his new team with valuable veteran depth and Johnson's ability as pass-catcher out of the backfield should make him worthy of PPR consideration while working behind Buffalo's top back, Devin Singletary. The Bills also have Zack Moss under contract for the next two seasons.
Marcus Mariota replaces Matt Ryan as the next starting quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons. Check in on your friends who root for the Atlanta Falcons, as Marcus Mariota is replacing Matt Ryan. The former face of the franchise was dealt to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round pick in the...
CBS and the NCAA Tournament are facing some criticism for showing the crying girlfriend of an Ohio State men’s basketball player in the stands. The girlfriend of Ohio State forward Kyle Young was seen crying in the stands late in Sunday afternoon’s second round NCAA Tournament game. Young,...
Most of the current conversation surrounding the Browns and trades revolves around quarterback Baker Mayfield. But, according to Jeremy Fowler via FanSided’s Adam Patrick, Cleveland has reportedly shown interest in another move. “The #Browns have reportedly ‘looked into’ trading for Vikings DE Danielle Hunter,” Patrick tweeted.
On Monday, Jamal Crawford announced from his Twitter account that he has retired from basketball. The NBA legend has played for the Bulls, Knicks, Warriors, Hawks, Trail Blazers, Clippers, Timberwolves, Suns and Nets.
The New York Giants are adding a veteran running back to their offensive attack. On Monday, the New York Giants reportedly signed veteran running back Matt Breida. Breida spent the 2021 season playing for the Buffalo Bills and, you guessed it, Brian Daboll. Daboll has since been hired to be the Giants’ new head coach.
There’s never an easy way to exit a sports’ season that ends short of a championship. No one has invented a pill to heal heartbreak, a panacea to instantly dispel disappointment or the right word to forsake the ache. Oklahoma Wesleyan University’s men’s basketball team could have used...
Smyly signed a one-year, $5.25 million contract with the Cubs on Saturday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. Smyly spent time with four teams across the last three seasons, and he'll now join the Cubs' pitching staff ahead of the 2022 campaign. He made 29 appearances (23 starts) for Atlanta last year and posted a 4.48 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 126.2 innings. The southpaw will be in the mix for a back-end rotation role heading into the regular season, but he's also demonstrated an ability to serve as a middle reliever.
The Marlins optioned Campbell to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Campbell was one of four pitchers on the 40-man roster that the Marlins dispatched to minor-league camp Monday, as Braxton Garrett, Jordan Holloway and Daniel Castano also received the boot. A Rule 5 selection last offseason, Campbell spent the entire 2021 campaign on Miami's roster and turned in a 6.41 ERA and 1.58 WHIP across 26.2 innings.
Comments / 0