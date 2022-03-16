Devils' Jack Hughes: Pair of points in loss

Powell ended with 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes during Friday's 111-101 loss to the 76ers. Powell hasn't played well since posting a 26-point, 12-rebound double-double against the Rockets on March 11, and in fact, he has yet to reach the 15-point mark in any other of his appearances this month. The big man holds a secondary role on offense for the Mavericks, and he's averaging just 12.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per contest across nine games in March.
