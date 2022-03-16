Devils' Jack Hughes: Pair of points in loss

Kessel scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks. Most trade targets are held out to avoid injuries ahead of the deadline, but Kessel extended his ironman streak to 962 games in what could be his last one as a Coyote. He snapped a 14-game goal drought in the second period and then set up a Lawson Crouse tally in the third. Kessel hasn't missed a contest since the 2009-10 campaign, and he's been solid in 62 outings this year with 39 points (10 on the power play), 125 shots on net and a minus-14 rating. If he stays with the Coyotes through Monday's trade deadline, he'll likely remain in a second-line role.

NHL ・ 20 HOURS AGO