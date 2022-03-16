ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Slowed by groin issue

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cronenworth has been dealing with a groin muscle issue in camp and has yet to join the Padres' full-squad...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Cubs' Drew Smyly: Agrees to terms with Cubs

Smyly signed a one-year, $5.25 million contract with the Cubs on Saturday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. Smyly spent time with four teams across the last three seasons, and he'll now join the Cubs' pitching staff ahead of the 2022 campaign. He made 29 appearances (23 starts) for Atlanta last year and posted a 4.48 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 126.2 innings. The southpaw will be in the mix for a back-end rotation role heading into the regular season, but he's also demonstrated an ability to serve as a middle reliever.
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Impacted by Story signing

Hernandez is expected to be the primary starter in center field after Boston signed Trevor Story on Sunday. Hernandez was assumed to be the starter in center with Christian Arroyo poised to start at second base until the Story news broke Sunday. The one wrinkle was that if the Red Sox, who were looking to add a right-handed bat, signed an outfielder, they could move Hernandez back to second base. This news seemingly locks in Hernandez as an outfielder. Story has played mostly shortstop during his career but will move to second base, while Xander Bogaerts, the longest-tenured member of the Red Sox and a clubhouse leader, will continue at short.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Caleb Baragar: Claimed by Arizona

Baragar was claimed off waivers by the Diamondbacks on Monday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com. Baragar picked up seven holds for the Giants in 2021 and posted a 1.57 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in 23 innings across 25 relief appearances. The Diamondbacks have a strong group of late relievers in Mark Melancon, Ian Kennedy and J.B. Wendelken, but Baragar should compete for a late-inning role if he continues to perform well in 2022.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Billy Hamilton: Nabs MiLB deal from Seattle

Hamilton agreed Monday with the Mariners on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to big-league spring training, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports. Hamilton will look to break camp with Seattle as a fourth or fifth outfielder, a role that would likely prevent him from making more than two starts per week when all of Jesse Winker, Jarred Kelenic and Mitch Haniger are in optimal health. Though he remains a well-below-league-average hitter, Hamilton's premium wheels and excellent range in center field can still give him some real-life value as a late-inning defensive replacement or pinch-running option.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rangers' Sam Huff: Dispatched to Triple-A

The Rangers optioned Huff to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday. Texas sent Huff to its minor-league camp along with fellow 40-man roster players Sherten Apostel (knee) and Ricky Vanasco (elbow). Huff, who made a 10-game cameo with the big club in 2020, played exclusively in the minors in 2021. He saw the majority of his action with Double-A Frisco, but Huff looks as though he'll be in line for a full-season appointment to Triple-A for 2022.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Mariners' Casey Sadler: Out indefinitely

Manager Scott Servais said Sunday that Sadler is dealing with shoulder soreness and will "be down for quite some time," Jesse Borek of MLB.com reports. Sadler missed some time with a shoulder issue last year but put together the best season of his career with a 0.67 ERA, 0.72 WHIP, 37:10 K:BB and 15 holds over 40.1 innings. It's unclear exactly how long he'll be sidelined, but the right-hander is set to open the season on the injured list.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Thomas Eshelman: Catches on with Friars

Eshelman agreed Monday with the Padres on a minor-league contract, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. The owner of a 5.77 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 4.4 K-BB% over 98.1 career innings, Eshelman has been far from effective over parts of three seasons in the big leagues. Even so, the 27-year-old right-hander at least brings value to the Padres by adding to the organization's starting pitching depth, which is no small thing after the MLB club struggled to trot out four healthy starters late in the second half of the 2021 campaign. San Diego should at least head into Opening Day with five healthy starters, so Eshelman will likely report to Triple-A El Paso before big-league camp comes to a close.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Eric Hanhold: Passes through waivers

Hanhold was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis after clearing waivers Monday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Though he's no longer a member of the Pirates' 40-man roster, Hanhold will remain at big-league spring training for at least a few more days before preparing to begin the season at Indianapolis. He made 10 appearances out of the Baltimore bullpen in 2021, posting a 6.97 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 10.1 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Twins' Bailey Ober: Expected to win rotation spot

Ober is expected to be in the Opening Day rotation, manager Rocco Baldelli told MLB.com. Ober threw two scoreless innings in his spring debut Saturday. Ober finished last season on the injured list with a strained hip, but he's fully healthy as spring training begins. Ober looks set to have a rotation spot even if the Twins acquire another veteran starter. Ober doesn't have an overpowering fastball (92.5 mph average), but it's offset by his outstanding control and improving off-speed pitches (slider, curveball). He could improve dramatically if he can limit home runs (1.95 HR/9 last year).
MLB
CBS Sports

Twins' Randy Dobnak: Shut down with more finger soreness

Dobnak has been shut down from throwing due to continued discomfort in his right middle finger, MLB.com reports. "I think we're resetting right now in a way and allowing his finger to rest," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. Dobnak struggled with a finger injury (a full tear of the A4...
MLB
CBS Sports

Chargers' Gerald Everett: Signing with Chargers

Everett is signing with the Chargers on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Everett spent the first four seasons of his career with the Rams but signed with Seattle ahead of the 2021 campaign. He appeared in 15 games for the Seahawks and hauled in 48 of 63 targets for 478 yards and four touchdowns while rushing three times for 20 yards. Everett should compete with Donald Parham for targets ahead of the 2022 campaign.
NFL
CBS Sports

Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Dealing with side issue

Manager Joe Girardi said Monday that Herrera hasn't yet appeared in a Grapefruit League game since he recently tweaked his side during batting practice, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Girardi said that the Phillies aren't doing imaging on Herrera's injury and don't believe the issue is serious, so it...
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Casey Sadler: Undergoing season-ending surgery

Manager Scott Servais said Sunday that Sadler will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Servais said earlier in the day that Sadler would be forced to miss time due to shoulder soreness, and he'll ultimately be sidelined for the entire 2022 campaign after undergoing the procedure. It's a discouraging development for Sadler, who had a strong performance in 2021 with a 0.67 ERA and 0.72 WHIP in 40.1 innings across 42 relief appearances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Scratch deemed precautionary

Rodgers' late scratch from Saturday's Cactus League lineup was due to back tightness and was deemed a precautionary move, reports Thomas Harding of MLB.com. Rockies manager Bud Black confirmed the move as precautionary following Saturday's game. Rodgers should be available to return in the near future, possibly as soon as Sunday's game against the White Sox.
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves' Will Smith: Might be out as closer

Smith may move to a setup role now that Atlanta signed Kenley Jansen to a one-year, $16 million contract. This is a big blow to those who drafted Smith as a source of saves. We knew Jansen had to sign somewhere, but Atlanta didn't seem like a likely landing spot. If Jansen gets hurt or struggles, Smith could be back in the ninth inning, but it seems unlikely they would have brought Jansen in to be a setup man given his long track record of success as a closer.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Claimed by Cardinals

Naughton was claimed off waivers by the Cardinals on Monday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Naughton will remain on a 40-man roster after being designated for assignment by the Angels on Friday. He hasn't done anything to suggest he deserves an Opening Day roster spot, as he recorded a 6.35 ERA and 12:14 K:BB in his major-league debut last season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Returning to Atlanta

Patterson signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Falcons on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. There was some concern Patterson's breakout season might price the Falcons out of re-signing the do-it-all threat, but the market for running backs never materialized, thus allowing the 31-year-old to return. The Falcons did add former Chiefs and Bears backup Damien Williams on a one-year deal, which theoretically could cut into Patterson's carries, but it's hard to imagine the former really impacting Patterson's targets given Williams is averaging 7.6 yards-per-catch across his entire career. Given Patterson has tallied a combined 1,455 yards and eight touchdowns across his previous four seasons, it's certainly fair to wonder if the veteran is simply a one-year wonder, but with little standing in the way from a depth chart perspective, Patterson at least appears to be the frontrunner to start next season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Arrives at camp

Molina (personal) arrived at the Cardinals' big-league camp Monday. Molina was absent for the first week of Cardinals camp while tending to a personal matter, but the 39-year-old wasn't likely to see extensive use anyway in the early days of spring training as he gears up for his 18th big-league campaign. Though Molina is no longer a perennial Gold Glove candidate, he remains a plus defender and at least a serviceable performer at the dish relative to other catchers around the league. While Molina may receive at least a couple maintenance days per week in what will likely be his final season in the majors, the lack of high-impact fantasy performers at the catcher spot makes him a draft-worthy option in all but the shallowest of leagues. He's coming off a 2021 season in which he hit .252 with 11 home runs, 66 RBI, 45 runs and three stolen bases over 472 plate appearances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Luis Urias: Exits with trainer

Urias was removed from Saturday's Cactus League game against the Rangers in the top of the third inning with an apparent injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Urias was advancing from first base on a Pedro Severino double in the top of the third, but he pulled...
MLB

