NHL

Canucks' Luke Schenn: Garners assist

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Schenn produced an assist, a plus-4 rating, three hits, two shots on goal and two blocked shots...

www.cbssports.com

NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ CANUCKS

FLAMES (37-16-8) vs. CANUCKS (30-25-7) 8 p.m. MT | TV: CBC/Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (79) Goals - Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane (30) Canucks:. Points - J.T. Miller (73) Goals - Miller...
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Logan Couture: Garners helper

Couture logged an assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche. Couture set up Erik Karlsson's third-period tally, which got the Sharks within one, though the comeback fell short. The 32-year-old Couture has gone 11 games without a multi-point effort, but he has three goals and five helpers in that span. The center is at 45 points, 150 shots, 74 hits and a minus-9 rating in 57 outings this season.
NHL
FOX Sports

Canucks to host Gaudreau and the Flames

Calgary Flames (37-16-8, first in the Pacific) vs. Vancouver Canucks (30-25-7, fifth in the Pacific) Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT. BOTTOM LINE: Johnny Gaudreau leads Calgary into a matchup against Vancouver. He currently ranks fourth in the league with 79 points, scoring 27 goals and recording 52 assists.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Tomas Nosek: Garners assist in win

Nosek delivered an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Jets. Nosek is planted in a fourth-line role, and he starts over 70 percent of his even-strength shifts in the defensive zone. However, with three goals and 11 assists through 56 games, Nosek is still a strong enough offensive producer to justify using him as a budget flier in DFS tournaments.
NHL
Person
Luke Schenn
NHL

Hamonic traded to Senators by Canucks

Vancouver receives third-round pick in 2022 Draft for 31-year-old defenseman. Ottawa Senators acquire Travis Hamonic from the Vancouver Canucks for a 2022 third-round puck. Travis Hamonic was traded to the Ottawa Senators by the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. The 31-year-old defenseman...
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Adds another power-play assist

Hughes produced a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sabres. Hughes has earned a power-play helper in five of his last eight games, and he has eight points overall in that span. The 22-year-old defenseman is in a six-way tie for 10th place in the league with 25 power-play points, though all of his have been assists. Hughes has 51 points, 121 shots on net and a plus-11 rating in 60 contests overall.
NHL
NHL

PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ CANUCKS

The Flames are in Vancouver, taking on the Canucks at 8:00 PM MT. CBC and Sportsnet will be carrying the television broadcast and Sportsnet 960 The FAN handling the radio broadcast. Fans can also find in-game highlights on CalgaryFlames and follow the Flames on social media for exclusive content and real-time updates: @NHLFlames on Twitter (bonus dad jokes throughout the game), Calgary Flames on Facebook, and @NHLFlames on Instagram.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Moved at deadline

Rakell (upper body) was traded to Pittsburgh from Anaheim for Dominik Simon, Zach Aston-Reese (illness), a prospect and 2022 second-round draft pick Monday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports. Rakell has racked up 16 goals in 51 games this season and will almost certainly be paired up with Evgeni Malkin on...
NHL
#Devils#Pim
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: On injured reserve

Pacioretty (undisclosed) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site. Considering Pacioretty remains without a clear recovery timeline, his designation for injured reserve shouldn't come as a surprise. With the injuries piling up for the Knights, William Karlsson figures to step into Pacioretty's spot on the top line while Chandler Stephenson could see increased minutes with the No. 1 power-play unit. Once cleared to play, Pacioretty should return to being a top-end fantasy target considering he has 29 points in 29 games this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

NHL

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Sabres

Tonight marks the second and final meeting between Vancouver and Buffalo this season: Oct. 19 (5-2 L), Mar. 20 (home). The Canucks have a 55-48-19-3 all-time record against the Sabres, including a 33-18-11-0 record at home against Buffalo. The Canucks are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games vs Buffalo (3-1-1...
NHL
CBS Sports

