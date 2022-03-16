Mock-Tail Hour @ The Library

This event will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022. It will be held from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm at the Anniston Museum of Natural History. Animals have the amazing ability to adapt to their environment in a variety of ways. Join our Education team any time between 1:00pm and 3:00pm in the exhibit halls as we explore how animals use their tails to survive and thrive in their environments. This program is included in museum admission and free for AM&G members. At the Anniston Museum of Natural History, come face-to-face with prehistoric predators, go spelunking in a replica Alabama cave, stroll the African savanna, and visit Ptolemaic-era mummies.
Comments / 0