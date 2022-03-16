ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ed Sheeran Remembers Getting Baked With The Game: ‘I Was Out’

By Lars Brandle
Billboard
Billboard
 5 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Ed Sheeran is many things in the pop music world, a “super busker” (with some acting chops ) who can fill stadiums around the world with little more than a mic, guitar, some effects pedals and a collection of original songs.

One thing he’s not, is a pot head.

Speaking with Fitzy & Wippa for Australia’s commercial radio network Nova, Sheeran recounted a slightly embarrassing moment back in the day, when he partied with The Game.

“I remember I was in the studio once in, like 2013. I was doing some records with The Game and he took me to Compton,” Sheeran says. “And we were in studio and we probably made like 13, 14 songs. And towards the end of the session his boys come in and they’re sort of like, it starts being a bit of a party.”

When in Rome. “I’m with Game,” Sheeran recounts. “I took a tiny, tiny, tiny puff on something and I was out, I had to go home. I don’t really do that at all.”

These days, Sheeran does all his smoking on the sales charts. His latest studio album, 2021’s equals , blasted to No. 1 on both sides of the Atlantic and around the globe. In his homeland, he has five No. 1s with five album releases.

The occasion of Sheeran’s chat on the Aussie airwaves was a special one. The “Shape Of You” singer on Wednesday (March 16) announced a 2023 stadium tour Down Under, his first since the record-breaking Divide trek of these parts, which sold more than 1 million tickets.

Sheeran will play in the round, an idea he workshopped with Michael Gudinski, the late, great founder of Mushroom Group and Frontier Touring, the concerts giant behind Sheeran’s Australasian shows.

“We’ve basically built this stage over the last three years,” Sheeran explains. “I got the final plans for it the last day of the Divide tour, and they’ve been building for three years. And it’s like, it’s a big financial risk. I hope that there’s not another pandemic, touch wood.”

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ed Sheeran is left furious at High Court copyright battle after one of his unreleased songs is mistakenly played out on speakers and he demands to know 'how have you got that?'

An unreleased Ed Sheeran song has been played by mistake as a High Court hears the singer-songwriter is an 'obsessive music squirrel' at the Shape Of You copyright battle. The singer looked confused when a short blast of music was heard in the hearing on Monday as he faced questions over how the 2017 number one song was created.
MUSIC
NME

Ed Sheeran takes to stand in ‘Shape of You’ court case, denies plagiarism: “I have always tried to be completely fair”

Ed Sheeran has given testimony in an ongoing court case surrounding his Number One 2017 single, ‘Shape of You’. As reported last week, Sheeran is currently in a legal battle that has been taken to High Court by two songwriters, Sami Chokri (AKA Sami Switch) and Ross O’Donoghue. The pair have claimed ‘Shape of You’ is similar to their 2015 song ‘Oh Why’, pointing to “particular lines and phrases” that draw parallels between the two.
CELEBRITIES
MIX 92-5

Ed Sheeran’s Music Might Put Your Dog to Sleep

Sleep is an essential part of life. We all need it to recharge our bodies and minds. Our four-legged friends need their rest as well. When getting a new pup it can be hard to get them acclimated to their new surroundings and ease them into a normal sleep pattern.
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Michael Gudinski
Person
Rezz
Person
Nova
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Joe Jonas
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William Wants To Get Pregnant By Autumn? Duchess Of Cambridge Reportedly Still Convincing Husband To Have Baby No. 4

Kate Middleton could allegedly try to get pregnant in the autumn. Kate Middleton is at the center of baby talks because of her recent revelations. The Duchess of Cambridge shared that her husband, Prince William gets worried every time she comes across a baby during a royal engagement. After all, Middleton goes home and tells Prince William that she wants to have a fourth child with him. In the past, Middleton revealed that her husband is already content with having three children, but it seems the Duchess of Cambridge wants to have another baby.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

The Biggest Moments in Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran's 10-Year Friendship

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran are two of the most famous, successful, and decorated musicians of their generation. Between them, they have 15 Grammy Awards and have played live to millions of fans; they also have a combined Instagram following of about 250 million. But to one another, they're just best friends who tease each other, support each other, and write music together.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Music#Fitzy Wippa#Instagram A#Aussie
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Gives Tour Of Baby Brother Wolf’s Nursery: Watch

See the tour of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s son Wolf’s nursery, featuring baby books, stylish sneakers, and a modern-style crib. The adorable is in the details!. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott shared a beautiful, tender video for their son, Wolf Webster, on YouTube on March 21. The video, titled “For Our Son,” featured moments of footage that lead up to his Feb. 2 birth and several tributes from Kylie’s family members. Also in the video was a tour of Wolf’s nursery, given by the couple’s first child, the now-big sister Stormi!
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for country singer Kassi Ashton and her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. On Monday, they announced their engagement, per PEOPLE. Myatt made sure that the proposal was a special one for Ashton, as he proposed in the same location where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Here Are 4 Great Things From the ‘Audience With Adele’ Special

Click here to read the full article. One Night Only was simply not enough for Adele. The singer returned to the small screen on Sunday night (March 20) for An Audience With Adele, her second televised concert special in four months, in support of her Billboard 200-topping album 30. The two-hour special — which initially aired on the U.K.’s ITV channel and its on-demand ITV Hub platform — premiered on the U.K. channel on Nov. 21, two days after the release of 30. This time around, the program aired on NBC and was filmed at the prestigious London Palladium in England....
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Rosalía, Normani, Charli XCX & More: Which Is Your Favorite New Music Release? Vote!

Click here to read the full article. It’s pop stars a plenty on this week’s New Music Friday: A former Fifth Harmony member has put out her first single of 2022, a critically acclaimed Latin singer is turning up the heat with a new album release, and a British pop star also debuted a new set of songs. But which new release was your favorite? Rosalía‘s highly anticipated follow-up to 2018’s El Mal Querer is finally here. The singer released her new collection of songs titled Motomami — led by singles “La Fama,” “Saoko” and “Chicken Teriyaki” — which sees her...
MUSIC
Billboard

Willie Nelson Sings ‘In Loving Memory’ of Sister Bobbie & 7 More Moments From 2022 Luck Reunion Festival

Click here to read the full article. On his family ranch in the Hill Country of Texas, some 30 miles northwest of Austin, Willie Nelson many years ago turned a former Western movie set on his land into the make-believe town of Luck, Texas — which has been a music festival site for the past decade. After a two-year break during the pandemic, the Luck Reunion, a music, food and crafts festival, returned Thursday. It was preceded the previous evening by the Potluck dinner and concert, raising funds for Nelson’s Farm Aid, which supports a family-farm-based agriculture system; Wholesome Wave, which...
AUSTIN, TX
Billboard

First Spin: The Week’s Best New Dance Tracks From NGHTMRE & SLANDER, Vintage Culture, Elohim & More

Click here to read the full article. This week in dance music: We ran down spring’s 15 most anticipated dance albums, we did a deep dive on how dance music is setting the tempo for NFTs, and we got lineups from Chicago’s ARC Music Festival, Elements Music Festival and the 10-year anniversary of Desert Hearts. Also: Alison Wonderland dropped out of an upcoming Mexico festival hosted by Brownies & Lemonade, we chatted with Black Coffee about his historic Grammy nomination, Diplo debuted at No. 2 on Top Dance/Electronic Albums with his recently released self-titled LP and we spoke with old...
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Achtung! A Show About U2 From J.J. Abrams Is in the Works at Netflix

Click here to read the full article. It’s a beautiful day at Netflix. The streaming giant is teaming with J.J. Abrams and his Bad Robot Productions banner to develop a scripted series about legendary rock band U2, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. The untitled show, which is currently in the early development stages, will be penned by Anthony McCarten. The Oscar-nominated writer will mark his return to the world of music biopics with the U2 series following 2018’s Bohemian Rhapsody, which focused on Queen frontman his Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek). Details of U2’s involvement are being kept under wraps though sources say the band behind hits including “With or Without You” and...
MUSIC
Billboard

Missy Elliott Calls Out Jowell for Implying She Gets 99% of Bad Bunny’s ‘Safaera’ Royalties: ‘This Is Very Irresponsible’

Click here to read the full article. Missy Elliott is clearing her name after successfully getting her royalties for Bad Bunny’s hit song “Safaera,” which features a sample from her hit, “Get Ur Freak On.” It all started last week, when Jowell of Jowell & Randy said in an interview that his royalties for his feature on “Safaera” dropped to just 1 percent due to the uncleared sample. The interview led to some backlash, with some claiming that “Safaera” is an original Bad Bunny song and Missy does not deserve her chunk of the royalties. On Wednesday (Mar. 16), an Ariana Grande...
MUSIC
Billboard

First Out: New Music From King Princess, Muna, Remi Wolf & More

Click here to read the full article. Looking for some new music from your favorite queer artists? Billboard Pride is here to help with First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists. From King Princess‘s touching new single, to Muna’s electro-pop-tinged return, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below. King Princess, “For My Friends” Sometimes, it’s important to let the people you love know that you’re grateful for them. That’s exactly what King Princess sets out to do on “For My Friends,” her heartwarming new song that reflects on that special...
MUSIC
Billboard

Yard Act Talks Debut Album ‘The Overload,’ Battling for No. 1 With Years & Years: Watch the SXSW 2022 Chat

Click here to read the full article. Yard Act is just getting started. Two years after the group’s formation, the English rock band released its debut album, The Overload, to critical acclaim. Now, the group is playing shows in the United States for the first time, which includes a stop at this year’s SXSW, where the members caught up with Billboard to discuss culture shock, their plans for 2022, and their debut album reaching No. 2 on the U.K. charts. Lead singer James Smith told Jason Lipshutz, Billboard‘s executive director of music, that Texas lives up to its larger-than-life reputation. “The...
Billboard

Morgan Wallen Brings Hits, Jason Aldean & More to Round Out Trio of Nashville Shows

Click here to read the full article. Just over a year ago, Morgan Wallen’s career momentum briefly stalled after he drunkenly uttered a racial slur. But though his music was pulled from country radio and top country music playlists, and he was a persona non grata for a while on the awards show circuit, consumption for his 2021 album, Dangerous: The Double Album soared, as the project entrenched itself at the pinnacle of the Billboard 200 chart for 10 consecutive weeks and ultimately became the best-selling album of that year. Now, the country music singer is picking up where he left off,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Billboard

Billboard

132
Followers
336
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy