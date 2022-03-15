Walmart Foundation Invests $1.5 Million in Brighter Bites to Expand Access to Fresh Produce and Nutrition Education; Rich Dachman and Eileen Hyde Discuss
HOUSTON, TX - Brighter Bites recently received a major investment to further increase the reach of fresh produce to those in need. Walmart Foundation is propelling both nutrition and education efforts for the organization with a $1.5 million grant, expanding the programming in communities throughout the country. “Brighter Bites...www.andnowuknow.com
Comments / 0