HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calf. (KIEM)- Today marks the start of Tsunami Preparedness Week across California. Emergency services officials say the December earthquake and January's tsunami advisory serve as a wake-up call for us here along the North Coast to be prepared. On Wednesday, a tsunami warning communications system test will be conducted for Del Norte, Humboldt, […]

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO