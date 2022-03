Throughout the past year, consumers and businesses have had to adjust to scarcity in ways that our area and our nation have not experienced in quite some time. Signs reading “due to supply shortages, some items are temporarily unavailable,” or a variation thereof, are common sights in our community. We have heard from coffee shops that cannot find plastic lids, bakers who can’t get butter and retailers who have too many of one shoe size and none of another. And when these items are able to be procured in a timely manner, they are significantly more expensive than they were pre-pandemic. No doubt you all have heard similar stories as you frequent our city’s small businesses.

