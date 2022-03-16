School in session: McGivney downs young Shells

Roxana's Kendall Kamp (19) is surrounded by teammates after she scored a second-half goal against Father McGivney High Tuesday in a Metro Cup game at Norman Lewis Field. (Pete Hayes | The Telegraph)

ROXANA - Sometimes, you're the teacher. Sometimes, you're the student. Tuesday was the Roxana girls soccer team's turn to sit in the small desks. And according to Shells coach Lori Yates, the learning started early.

The young Shells put up a battle, but fell to the Father McGivney High Griffins 3-1 in a Metro Cup game at Norman Lewis Field. It was the first girls game on the new AstroTurf-surfaced soccer field at Roxana High School.

On an otherwise perfect day for soccer, the Shells fell behind 2-0 at halftime, then righted their ship and played McGivney toe-to-toe in the second half.

"We're very young," said Yates. "This will take time, but I thought we figured some things out by halftime and played pretty good in the second half."

The Roxana roster includes nine sophomores.

The game was the first for each team in the Metro Cup, which started Monday. The Shells will play host to Breese Central at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in their next Metro Cup game, while Father McGivney will play Jersey Thursday at 7:30 in Freeeburg. The Shells will play their third of three Metro Cup games Saturday against Highland at 1 p.m. in Mascouath.

The Shells, who opened their season Monday with a regular-season win over Gillespie, rallied and got within 2-1 early in the second half, but a goal by McGivney's Adelyn Speight five minutes later put the issue to rest.

"The last 20 minutes or so, we played really well," Yates said. "In the first half, it took some time for our younger players to get used to the faster pace of the varsity game. McGivney came out fast, they have speed, skill and some size.

"They used all of those things to teach us a few things. But that's a big reason teams like to play the Metro Cup," she said. "Nothing teaches like real-game situations. You can't duplicate it in practice. Our girls learned that."

The Griffins (1-0) grabbed an early lead when Devin Ellis scored off an assist from Mia Range in the 16th minute.

The second goal by McGiveny came just three minutes later when Elana Rybak scored to make it 2-0.

The Shells dodged a few other bullets in the first half when the Griffins had a pair of shots hit the goal post.

"They came out fast and I think it surprised some of the younger players," Yates said. "It just takes some adjusting and I think we did that."

The Shells cut the Griffins lead in half when Kendall Kamp broke in on left wing, then up the end line and scored from about 12 yards with 10:24 left. The assist went to Kinsley Mouser.

Kamp led the Shells in scoring last season with 29 goals and 14 assists.

Moments later, the Griffins pushed their lead back to two goals when Speight made a long-range goal on a shot from about 30 yards that eluded Shells goalie Kaylyn Dixon and slipped just inside the upper left corner of the goal.

"We had some good moments," Yates said. "We created few more scoring chances, too. We'll get there. It takes time."